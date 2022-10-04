Freshman gives Spartans boost late in five-set win over Lancers

Isabelle Kremer was not in the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team’s varsity rotation at the start of the season.

"I was playing in some junior varsity matches," she said.

Kremer showed the big moment didn't faze her Tuesday night.

In a tense five-setter against North Scott, the 6-foot freshman middle and right side swung with conviction and delivered in an emphatic way.

Kremer connected on four of her 12 kills in the closing set, including match point, as Class 5A third-ranked PV outlasted 4A second-ranked North Scott in a 2-hour, 6-minute Mississippi Athletic Conference heavyweight tussle at PV High School, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 23-25, 15-12.

“Her confidence has really grown,” PV coach Amber Hall said. “Her ability to finish her block and finish her swing, all those little things, she’s really grown. I can’t believe she’s only a freshman.”

PV (23-6, 7-0) extended its conference win streak to 36 matches dating back to the 2018 season. It faces another daunting test next Tuesday at 3A second-ranked Davenport Assumption (22-5, 7-0).

“It just motivates us,” Spartans setter Siena Roethler said after distributing a career-high 63 assists and recording 23 digs. “We don’t see it as pressure in our eyes. We’re so capable of continuing that streak.”

This was a classic knockdown, drag-out fight that included a small delay after a fire alarm went off during the second set.

PV delivered the first blow. North Scott countered. The Spartans responded in the third set. The Lancers retaliated in the fourth to set up a winner-take-all race to 15 points.

North Scott (24-4, 6-1 MAC) surged in front 3-0 to start the fifth, but PV answered with five of the next six points. Senior Halle Vice had three of her team-high 22 kills in that stretch for the Spartans.

“We started off really well (that fifth set), but we got rattled a little bit and it shook our confidence,” North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said.

Midway through the set, the Spartans seized control with five straight points and seven of the next eight to grab a 13-7 advantage. Vice, Kremer, Emily Goodpaster and Izzy Van De Wiele had kills in that stretch.

North Scott mounted a mini-surge with three consecutive points to draw within 13-10. Kremer put down a kill to set up a match point.

After North Scott responded with two points, Kremer finished it off with a kill.

Kremer was not thrown into PV’s varsity rotation on a full-time basis until about a month ago against Bettendorf.

“We wanted to win and we’re on our home court,” Kremer said. “There was great energy.

“I didn’t want to give them easy balls. I wanted to challenge them. Our passes were on and Siena did a very good job setting us up for that.”

The Spartans had four players with double-digit kills. In addition to Vice’s 22 and Kremer’s 12, Van De Wiele recorded 15 kills and five blocks while Chloe Cline finished with 11 kills, seven digs and three blocks.

“Our defense and serve receive was pretty strong consistently,” Hall said, “but in that fifth set we were able to connect with hitters and get back to swinging. I felt some of the times we relaxed, we weren’t as strong and as offensive as I know we can be out there.

“It was the first time this season we were able to be fluid and consistent all the way through in a tight, tough situation.”

North Scott made it difficult.

Dynamic sophomore Abbey Hayes ripped a match-high 27 kills. Kaci Johnson registered 10 kills and sophomore Emee Allard posted nine, with setters Nora Ralfs and Emma Schermerhorn combining for 51 assists.

The Lancers were scrappy on defense as well with Carley Bredar coming up with 31 digs and Sydney Skarich 27.

“Going into the end of the season, you want to be pushed, you want to be challenged, and they did that tonight,” VanEarwage said. “They made us uncomfortable. In moments, we responded really well.

“It just so happened they made a couple more points than us, but I loved our fight at the end there. They were doing everything they could to try and win that set.”

Hall was particularly pleased with her team’s grit in the final set. It was the first five-set match of the season for both teams.

“We have a lot of underclassmen who haven’t played in that big of a game yet,” Roethler said. “To see them rise up to the occasion is amazing.

"I think having a lot of girls that have been in this kind of environment helped us stay calm through a long match.”