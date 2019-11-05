Ava Schubert made an immediate impact on the volleyball court this fall in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.
So much so that the freshman has been selected as the conference's player of the year in voting by the league's head coaches.
The left-handed Schubert, a six-rotation player, averages three kills and 2.6 digs per set for the Class 3A top-ranked Knights. She also is among the top five in the MAC in aces (41) and recorded 41 blocks, second most on Assumption's squad.
Schubert is joined on the eight-player first team by teammate Kylie Welch, Davenport North's duo of Justyus Jackson and Bailey Ortega, Pleasant Valley's Erica Brohm and Kora Ruff, Clinton's Brooke Mulholland and North Scott's Emma Powell.
Welch, Brohm and Powell are repeat first-team choices.
Jackson, off to continue her career at Tulsa, led the MAC in kills per set at 3.83 in conference play along with a .314 hitting efficiency.
Ruff, the only other underclassman on the first team with Schubert, averaged more than 10.7 assists per set in league play.
Conference champion PV had four of the eight players on the second team -- libero Sara Hoskins, outsides Ilah Perez-Johnson and Emily Wood and right side Kaitlyn Morgan.
North Scott's Kendall McNaull, Assumption's Emma Schubert and Bettendorf's Claudia Johnson and Riley Deere also made the second team.
There was a three-way tie for coach of the year among Assumption's Bre Scherler, North Scott's Taryn VanEarwage and PV's Amber Hall. All three teams qualified for next week's state tournament in Cedar Rapids.
The Spartans won the MAC with an 8-0 record.
All-MAC teams
First team
Ava Schubert, fr., Assumption; Kylie Welch, sr., Assumption; Brooke Mulholland, sr., Clinton; Emma Powell, sr., North Scott; Erica Brohm, sr., Pleasant Valley; Kora Ruff, so., Pleasant Valley; Justyus Jackson, sr., Davenport North; Bailey Ortega, sr., Davenport North
Second team
Riley Deere, jr., Bettendorf; Claudia Johnson, sr., Bettendorf; Emma Schubert, jr., Assumption; Kendall McNaull, sr., North Scott; Ilah Perez-Johnson, sr., Pleasant Valley; Emily Wood, jr., Pleasant Valley; Sara Hoskins, sr., Pleasant Valley; Kaitlyn Morgan, sr., Pleasant Valley
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Bri Gartner, so.; Claire Smith, jr.
Bettendorf -- Maggie Erpelding, sr.; Breanna VerMeer, sr.
Clinton -- Rylie Mussman, jr.
Davenport Central -- Morgan Barker, so.; Alexis Huntley, sr., Lindsey Smith, sr.
Davenport North -- Halle Walkup, jr.
Davenport West -- Isabella Castel, sr.
Muscatine -- Rylie Moss, jr.; Madison Petersen, jr.; Kaylynn Salyars, jr.; Hannah Wieskamp, sr.
Player of year: Ava Schubert, Assumption
Coaches of the year: Bre Scherler (Assumption); Amber Hall (PV); Taryn VanEarwage (North Scott)