It might be an exaggeration to say Kora Ruff had a volleyball in her hands when she came out of the womb.
But ever since she could walk, Ruff has been around the game.
Her mom, Stacey, was a college and high school coach. Her sisters, Kayla and Kelsey, were prominent players at Pleasant Valley who have gone on to play at the Division II level.
After years of watching Spartan volleyball, Ruff is in the center of it now.
The freshman setter distributed 36 assists, had nine digs, five kills and a couple of service aces Tuesday night during PV's 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of North Scott at PV High School.
"She probably has one of the highest volleyball IQs I've ever coached," PV coach Amber Hall said. "She's one of those players who sits back, observes everything, processes it and then does it.
"She's been outstanding and amazing to work with so far."
Raised in a volleyball family, Ruff has spent countless hours in the gym. She was playing club volleyball by the second grade.
That experience is evident on the court with her instincts and decision-making.
"I've always felt like I was part of this program since my mom was coaching and my sisters were playing," Ruff said. "I was always at the team dinners or helping out at practices. It has felt like a big family since I was little."
Ruff is averaging more than 8.5 assists per set in the Class 5A 12th-ranked Spartans' 4-1 start. She has a slew of hitters to distribute the ball to as well.
Adrea Arthofer paced PV with 11 kills. Kaitlyn Morgan chipped in eight while Emily Wood and Erica Brohm each had seven. The Spartans had a hitting efficiency of .287.
"A lot of times teams have one special hitter, but it so hard if that hitter has an off day or a team blocks all over that person," Arthofer said. "We have multiple options, and it relieves the pressure off all our hitters.
"We can swing freely and not be so tense. If one person is struggling, we know we're going to find a way to get the ball down."
With that and Ruff's precision, the Spartans generated plenty of one-on-one opportunities for their hitters.
North Scott, with a tall and athletic front line, mustered only one block.
"I thought our middles struggled tonight because of how well PV moved it around," North Scott coach Allie Miguel said. "The outsides and right sides were wide open, which is always a struggle to defend."
Ruff credits that to the first pass. Claire Bebow had 18 digs and Sara Hoskins joined Ruff with nine.
"The passers make my life real easy," Ruff said. "I don't have to run around everywhere chasing the ball. I can set it anywhere and they're going to put the ball away for me."
PV, the Mississippi Athletic Conference favorite, never was threatened.
It used a strong block early, led by Alyssa Drinkard and Brohm, to snare a 16-7 cushion in the first set.
It trailed 13-10 in the second, but used 8-2 and 7-1 runs to prevail.
Then in the third, PV bolted out to a 10-5 advantage and finished the match off in just more than an hour.
"This team is very passionate about the game," Hall said. "They're not going to let the ball drop without going after it. Being that aggressive and playing hard is really going to get us to that next level.
"We're taking a step in the right direction, but I feel we have a lot more growth in us."
Emma Powell and Grace Boffeli each had seven kills for the Lancers, whose rugged early MAC schedule continues next week against Bettendorf.
Miguel said it is imperative for North Scott (5-5, 0-2) to not focus on the big picture.
"I think our girls played a little tight tonight because they feel a little pressure on themselves to prove how good of a team we are," Miguel stated. "We need to go back and find the fun in volleyball.
"When we have a good time playing, it is fun to watch and it comes our way."