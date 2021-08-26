Fulton rallies to best Riverdale in matchup of former TRAC rivals

PORT BYRON — In just the second match of her high school volleyball coaching career, Dawn Temple's bid for her first victory came against a very familiar face.

Going up against her former prep mentor in veteran Fulton coach Stacy Germann Thursday evening, Temple saw her club get the upper hand early and come close to rallying for the two-game sweep.

However, the Steamers got their second wind by taking the second set, and rode it to a 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory to even their record at 1-1.

"Dawn and I were talking beforehand," said Germann, "and she was asking me for some drills. I said to her, if I tell you about them, you have to promise not to beat me."

With a youthful roster featuring four sophomore starters, Fulton gave itself a good shot in the arm after being dominated 25-9, 25-10 by Galena in its opener on Tuesday.

"We've got a lot of growing to do, but it was nice to see some success tonight," Germann said. "Galena is a very tough team, so it was nice for us to get this one."

In previous years, Thursday's match would have been a battle of Three Rivers Conference rivals, but with Fulton now a member of the Northwest Upstate Illini, it was a still very highly anticipated nonconference tilt.