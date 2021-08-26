Fulton rallies to best Riverdale in matchup of former TRAC rivals

PORT BYRON — In just the second match of her high school volleyball coaching career, Dawn Temple's bid for her first victory came against a very familiar face.
Going up against her former prep mentor in veteran Fulton coach Stacy Germann Thursday evening, Temple saw her club get the upper hand early and come close to rallying for the two-game sweep.
However, the Steamers got their second wind by taking the second set, and rode it to a 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory to even their record at 1-1.
"Dawn and I were talking beforehand," said Germann, "and she was asking me for some drills. I said to her, if I tell you about them, you have to promise not to beat me."
With a youthful roster featuring four sophomore starters, Fulton gave itself a good shot in the arm after being dominated 25-9, 25-10 by Galena in its opener on Tuesday.
"We've got a lot of growing to do, but it was nice to see some success tonight," Germann said. "Galena is a very tough team, so it was nice for us to get this one."
In previous years, Thursday's match would have been a battle of Three Rivers Conference rivals, but with Fulton now a member of the Northwest Upstate Illini, it was a still very highly anticipated nonconference tilt.
Unfortunately for the Rams (0-2), the outcome was a repeat of their opening-night loss at Mercer County. In that match, Riverdale also won the first set — by the same score as Thursday — but could not secure the win.
"It's one of those things, we're trying to get them to know where I'm telling them to hit, and it was a pretty loud gym tonight," said Temple, a 2002 Fulton graduate. "We covered well, but Fulton has some strong hitters."
After a pair of late spurts enabled Riverdale to take the first set, the Steamers got new life as they scored five of the first six points in the second game, gradually working their way to a pair of six-point leads.
A strong all-around performance by sophomore setter/outside hitter Brooklyn Brennan helped turn the tide. In addition to dishing out 15 assists, she added 12 digs and seven kills.
"We just needed to get our serves in, keep working hard and not let too many balls drop," said Brennan. "If we made mistakes, we had to keep our heads up and keep pushing through."
Gracie Sanderson anchored the Fulton front line with a match-best 12 kills to go with seven digs and four aces, with Reese Dykstra adding six kills and five blocks and Teegan Germann 15 digs.
But with senior setter Abby Erickson's 21 assists fueling a balanced Riverdale attack, the Rams kept plugging away. They closed the second-game deficit to 22-21 before Fulton finished with three straight points.
The Rams then scored the first four points of the third game, but after a back-and-forth duel, Fulton used a 6-0 run to go up 18-12. That enabled the Steamers to fend off a final rally by the hosts.