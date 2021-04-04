Fulton, Riverdale volleyball teams go on pause

As two of the teams involved in a four-way battle for the Three Rivers Conference's West Division volleyball crown, both Fulton and Riverdale were looking forward to the final two weeks of a shortened spring campaign.
Instead, a season already altered by COVID-19 took another pandemic-induced left turn.
After the Rams' 19-25, 25-16, 25-22 home-court victory over the Steamers last Tuesday, two members of the Riverdale squad tested positive for the virus. That effected a two-week quarantine for Riverdale that ends on Thursday, April 15.
"It's devastating, of course," Riverdale coach Lisa Black said. "We were having a great year and really coming together as a team. This is no one's fault; we just need to get healthy and pick up the pieces."
At the time, last Tuesday's win by Riverdale (6-3 overall) had it in a three-way tie atop the Three Rivers West with both Fulton and Rockridge.
After both teams entered quarantine, last Thursday's rematch at Fulton was postponed, enabling Rockridge to move into first place at 5-1 with a two-set sweep of Morrison.
"We practiced hard on Wednesday, and we were ready (for the rematch)," said Fulton coach Stacy Germann of her 5-2 club, which is paused until Tuesday, April 13 due to its exposure date being last Tuesday.
"It's a great rivalry we have with Riverdale, and the kids from both teams know each other. You want to beat them, but there's still a lot of friendship and camaraderie there. It's something both Lisa and I have loved to watch grow. We were all looking forward to Thursday."
Instead, the conference race is now in flux.
The Rams were set to face league-leading Rockridge this Tuesday and Thursday, with the Steamers set to take on Orion those nights. The Chargers (5-2) are also very much in the title picture with a 4-2 TRAC West mark.
"That's everybody who is left (in the title race)," Germann said. "Right now, we're trying to schedule a doubleheader with Rockridge (on April 15), and we're trying to set up a doubleheader with Orion for the 16th. Hopefully we can still have a conference race."
Ironically, many of the athletes on both teams had to endure a similar pause at the end of February and the beginning of March when their basketball seasons were interrupted after a Fulton player tested positive following a game against Riverdale.
"It's ironic. This is exactly what basketball went through," Black said. "The same schools at the same point in their seasons. The only thing that was flipped was that it was our girls."