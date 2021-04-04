Fulton, Riverdale volleyball teams go on pause

"It's a great rivalry we have with Riverdale, and the kids from both teams know each other. You want to beat them, but there's still a lot of friendship and camaraderie there. It's something both Lisa and I have loved to watch grow. We were all looking forward to Thursday."

Instead, the conference race is now in flux.

The Rams were set to face league-leading Rockridge this Tuesday and Thursday, with the Steamers set to take on Orion those nights. The Chargers (5-2) are also very much in the title picture with a 4-2 TRAC West mark.

"That's everybody who is left (in the title race)," Germann said. "Right now, we're trying to schedule a doubleheader with Rockridge (on April 15), and we're trying to set up a doubleheader with Orion for the 16th. Hopefully we can still have a conference race."

Ironically, many of the athletes on both teams had to endure a similar pause at the end of February and the beginning of March when their basketball seasons were interrupted after a Fulton player tested positive following a game against Riverdale.

"It's ironic. This is exactly what basketball went through," Black said. "The same schools at the same point in their seasons. The only thing that was flipped was that it was our girls."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0