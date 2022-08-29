Fulton's Germann, Wethersfield's Vincent achieve milestones

Fulton head volleyball coach Stacy Germann and Wethersfield coach Tonya Vincent have combined for 45 years of service.

This past week, both coaches were honored for achieving career victory milestones that reflect both their lengthy tenures and the success they have enjoyed with their respective programs.

At last Thursday's home opener, Germann was honored for having achieved her 500th career victory during last fall's IHSA Class 1A Eastland Regional. Her team then made the evening complete with a 25-17, 25-8 sweep of former Three Rivers Conference rival Riverdale.

Reaching 500 wins was the latest milestone in a career that has seen Germann preside over nine regional championship teams and four sectional title squads (2002, '03, '13, '15), with her 2003 club reaching the Class A state quarterfinals.

In her 28th season, Germann is 501-378 with the Steamers.

"I had no clue; I was literally surprised," she said of last Thursday's festivities to commemorate the milestone win, a 25-22, 25-15 sweep of Hanover River Ridge last October in the opening round of regional play.

"It was our first home match, and (longtime assistant coach) Jean Wilkin had started planning this after the 2021 season. She got it done and made it work, and we had the celebration."

Adding to the evening was the fact that so many of Germann's former players came back to share in the occasion.

"A lot of alumni came back, which was amazing," she said. "I was sitting there during the freshman match, and I'd seen a few people who were still local, but I hadn't seen in awhile. During the sophomore match, I was like, 'Hey, I'm seeing more alumni here.'"

This past Saturday, Wethersfield's Vincent picked up her 400th victory when the Lady Geese topped Bureau Valley 21-10, 21-13 to wrap up pool play at the Wethersfield Invitational. The Geese (6-1) would finish second at their home tournament, falling 21-17, 22-20, 15-12 to Orion.

Like Germann, Vincent (400-163 in her 17th season) was caught by surprise when she was recognized for her achievement after the win over BV.

"I knew it (reaching 400 wins) would happen at some point this year, but I never thought I was that close," she said. "I knew at the end of the 2021 season, I was in the high 300s, but it never seriously occurred to me that it would happen this past weekend. It was a total surprise.

"Our A.D. (Tom McGunnigal) got on the microphone, and I saw our principal (Tyler Nichols) with a plaque. The girls all knew; they had signs and everything. I was ready to go to the locker room after the BV match and start getting us ready to play Orion for the championship."

During her tenure at Wethersfield, Vincent has produced eight regional championship teams, including a run of seven straight titles from 2012-18. In that span, the Geese won back-to-back sectionals in 2015 and '16, with the 2015 club finishing third at the 1A state tournament in Normal.

She feels that the lion's share of credit for her wins should go to the players more than anyone else.

"I don't want or need the recognition; it's the girls who determine how we play every night," Vincent said. "I've had a lot of good kids with good character, and some great teams. I've coached siblings and cousins. It's been fun to see."