Geese hitting their peak with regional-title run

KEWANEE — This season has not always been the smoothest of sailing for the Wethersfield High School volleyball team.

However, the Lady Geese are hitting their peak at the perfect time, and the result was their first IHSA Class 1A regional championship since 2018.

Wethersfield (25-10-1) earned its crown by avenging an earlier defeat to Lincoln Trail Conference rival ROWVA-Williamsfield with a 25-17, 24-26, 25-19 win on its home floor in Thursday's regional final.

"We played really well against ROWVA-Williamsfield," said Wethersfield coach Tonya Vincent. "They beat us in the second-to-last week of the regular season, so it was going to depend on which team came out playing well last Thursday.

"We got our setter (junior Raqi Young) and our hitters connecting with everybody hustling, plus we were playing at home and had a great crowd."

Finishing third behind Princeville and Annawan in the Lincoln Trail Conference, Wethersfield hit some bumpy stretches around mid-season after an 11-1 start, but found its groove just in time for the postseason.

"We've had some ups and downs this year, but the girls jelled at regionals," said Vincent. "The postseason is always the best time to start jelling."

Having won seven straight regional titles from 2012-18 - a stretch that included consecutive sectional championships in 2015-16 and a 1A third-place state finish in '15 - the Lady Geese hit a rough patch.

Going 9-22 in '19, the Geese worked their way back to prominence. They went 11-10 in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, then finished 23-12 last fall.

"These girls have been a part of Wethersfield volleyball for a long time; some of them had older sisters play here," said Vincent. "They've watched a lot of successful volleyball teams, and it's good to see them having their own success."

Featuring a young squad led by such standouts as Young (559 assists), junior libero Cora Hodge (390 digs) and sophomore middle hitter Emersyn Nelson (67 blocks), the Geese are built for another stretch of long-term success.

Right now, however, the focus is on Monday's Brimfield Sectional and a 7 p.m. semifinal matchup with Augusta Southeastern (32-5). The Lady Suns were 1A state runners-up to Champaign St. Thomas More last season.

"They're not here by accident," said Vincent. "Southeastern is solid, and they've got a couple of girls who hit really well. We're hoping to match them or have even more effort and energy. It should be a good match."