Geneseo avoids letdown after big win, sweeps Riverdale and Sherrard

GENESEO — After taking the lead in the Western Big 6 Conference race with Thursday's three-set win over Moline, the Geneseo volleyball team did not wait long to get back to work.

Hosting Three Rivers West Division rivals Riverdale and Sherrard in a round-robin triangular Saturday, the Maple Leafs showed how quickly they moved on from the euphoria of their win over the Maroons by scoring a pair of victories to run their perfect record to 7-0.

After besting the Tigers 25-13, 25-17 in their opener, the Leafs had to battle the Rams tooth and nail in the opening set, closing with a 6-1 run to take the first game and using that momentum to complete a 25-22, 25-14 sweep.

"Sherrard put the pressure on us; they didn't let a lot of balls drop, and that made for some long rallies," said Geneseo coach Casey Komel. "After playing Sherrard, I warned the girls that going up against Riverdale, which went to three sets with Moline earlier this week, there would be some more long rallies.

"With that mindset going in, the girls were ready to play to the best of their ability. Toward the end of the first set, we found some holes and executed."