Geneseo avoids letdown after big win, sweeps Riverdale and Sherrard

GENESEO — After taking the lead in the Western Big 6 Conference race with Thursday's three-set win over Moline, the Geneseo volleyball team did not wait long to get back to work.
Hosting Three Rivers West Division rivals Riverdale and Sherrard in a round-robin triangular Saturday, the Maple Leafs showed how quickly they moved on from the euphoria of their win over the Maroons by scoring a pair of victories to run their perfect record to 7-0.
After besting the Tigers 25-13, 25-17 in their opener, the Leafs had to battle the Rams tooth and nail in the opening set, closing with a 6-1 run to take the first game and using that momentum to complete a 25-22, 25-14 sweep.
"Sherrard put the pressure on us; they didn't let a lot of balls drop, and that made for some long rallies," said Geneseo coach Casey Komel. "After playing Sherrard, I warned the girls that going up against Riverdale, which went to three sets with Moline earlier this week, there would be some more long rallies.
"With that mindset going in, the girls were ready to play to the best of their ability. Toward the end of the first set, we found some holes and executed."
In the opening set against the Rams (4-3), Geneseo trailed 21-19 late before getting its second wind. That gave the Leafs the momentum they needed to make it two sweeps in one day.
Abbi Barickman's eight kills paced the hosts against Riverdale, with her twin sister Maddi notching 12 assists, seven digs, five kills and three service aces. Taylor DeSplinter added 20 digs and Maggi Weller had 11 digs, with Cadence Talbert contributing six kills.
Against Sherrard (0-6), the Leafs got six kills and two blocks from Hannah Copeland and seven assists from Addie Dunker, with the duo of Weller and DeSplinter notching 10 and six digs, respectively.
"You know, after a win like that, you worry that a team might become complacent," said Komel, referring to Geneseo's crucial Big 6 home win over a previously unbeaten Moline club on Thursday.
"But complacent is not a word anyone would use to describe our team. They're all hard workers, and they're not going to back down from anything. Today was really our first early morning match of the season, but they came in ready to go."
A split for Riverdale: Prior to their loss to Geneseo, the Rams opened up against Sherrard in a nonconference matchup of Three Rivers West rivals. After battling through a tough opening game, Riverdale dominated the second set as it swept the Tigers 25-20, 25-10.
Senior outside hitter Shae Hanrahan led the Rams with seven kills, a sum she matched against the Maple Leafs. She also had four digs, with Molly Sharp adding six digs and two aces and Bryanna Petroff five kills. Senior setter Katelyn Oleson had the first of her two 12-assist matches.
Against the Leafs, Hanrahan had seven digs to go with her seven kills, with Sharp also notching seven digs and Oleson adding five digs. Addison Brock seconded Hanrahan with a five-kill performance.
"We played well in both games against Geneseo; we just missed a lot of hits in the second game, plus Geneseo adjusted well after the first game," said Riverdale coach Lisa Black. "Against a team like Geneseo, you can't do that. Plus, our whole roster is still playing club, so fatigue was definitely there.
"I'm so proud of my team, though. They've fought and earned the respect of other teams, and they've stepped up to the competition and performed well."
Vital experience for Sherrard: For the Tigers, junior hitter McKenna Blackwell combined for 11 kills in two matches, with classmates Sydney Adamson and Charlotte Frere tallying 21 assists and four blocks, respectively. Senior Carrigan Minch totaled 12 digs, eight coming against Riverdale.
"We're still a young team, so we were glad to get the opportunity to go to Geneseo and see how we could compete," said Sherrard coach Amy Mitton. "We excel in certain areas; others not so well yet, but it's starting to come together."