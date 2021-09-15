Geneseo bounces back against Alleman

GENESEO — Good teams are resilient, capable of bouncing back after tough losses.
The Geneseo High School volleyball team did just that on Wednesday night on its home court, defeating the Alleman Pioneers 25-11, 25-17 in Western Big 6 Conference action just one night after suffering its first league loss of the season on the road against Rock Island.
“We played with both confidence and energy, good signs for our team after Tuesday’s performance against Rock Island where we lacked the energy and focus needed to beat the top- level teams in our conference,” said Geneseo coach Casey Komel. “Against Alleman, a team that is improving every week, our players were able to minimize errors, and most importantly, keep long rallies going and put us in position to connect with our hitters on offense.”
The Maple Leafs improved to 13-5, 5-1 in the WB6. Alleman dropped to 2-5, 1-3.
Hannah Copeland led the Leafs with seven kills, three digs and an ace, while senior Lauren Johnsen recorded eight assists, six aces, five kills and two digs. Alysia Perez dished out 10 assists to go with a kill and Emma Frank added four kills and two digs. Senior Kammie Ludwig added three digs and two kills.
Alleman was paced by senior libero Colleen Kenney with 12 digs, three kills and an assist. Senior Anne VanDeHeede dished out 10 assists, sophomore Rhyea Fullerlove added three kills and an 1 ace and sophomore Claire Hulke added four kills and a dig. Senior LaurenReger contributed three digs and and ace.
“The thing about our conference is that everyone is capable of digging the ball off the floor and sustaining great rallies, which is much more fun, and also excruciating for coaches on the sidelines,” said Komel after the match.
Strong serving allowed Geneseo to slowly open a lead in the first set. A highlight of that set came with Geneseo leading 18-9 after a score by Copeland, when Perez orchestrated the perfect set to Copeland who delivered a gym-rattling shot to the open floor, igniting the Geneseo crowd and forcing a timeout from second-year Alleman coach Morgan DeBruine.
Johnsen’s serving expertise resulted in two additional aces to close out the set.
“Hannah and Lauren have been the catalysts of our offense this season, they are senior leaders, and capable of setting the tone while creating energy that inspires their teammates,” Komel said. “I was especially pleased with our consistent serving against Alleman, and the way all of our players were able to stay in points and do their jobs to help the team."
Alleman, under DeBruine, showed its toughness and tenacity. In the second set, the Pioneers refused to go quietly, got to within 12-8 on a power kill from Fullerlove off a great set by VanDeHeede, and a push/set kill to an open spot on the floor on the next point by VanDeHeede brought the Pioneers to within three.
An ace by Geneseo senior Triston Highton, and kills by Copeland and Frank, combined with Alleman serving mistakes gave the Leafs all the room they needed.
“The big difference in this season from last spring is our commitment to work and the sheer will of our players to fight and compete,” said DeBruine. “We have implemented a new system, a proper 5-1 where our setter works the entire floor, and our players are adapting well. We’ve played well in all of our matches and the wins will come.”