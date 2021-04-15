Geneseo continues strong play with win over UT

The Geneseo volleyball team entered the Panther Den in East Moline on Thursday night with the confidence of a team tied for first in the Western Big 6.
The Maple Leafs marched out with their hot streak intact, defeating United Township in straight sets, 25-16 and 25-15.
Geneseo’s night was not, however, quite as predictable as the conference standings would indicate, as the vastly improved Panthers stayed with Geneseo for big chunks of both sets.
“We were able to pick up the victory, but UT played really well for much of the match and put us in some defensive positions that required a great deal of work to keep the ball alive and take advantage of our opportunities at the net,” Geneseo coach Casey Komel said. “We like to dictate the pace and play in a smooth and controlled style, and in both sets, our experienced seniors, Abbi and Maddi Barickman, along with Brenna McGuire and Maggi Weller, were able to make adjustments and set-up key points at the net.”
With the win, Geneseo improved on the season to 13-1, and 10-1 in the WB6. UT’s season and conference record of 3-8 are not reflective of the improvement first year Coach Kylie Kuffler’s team has made.
“It is true, our players have made great strides this season as we’ve worked on speeding up our play and making connections all over the floor while playing in an aggressive style,” Kuffler said. “Geneseo is an excellent volleyball team with many skilled and experienced players, and I told our team after the match that I was proud of how many points were competitive and the great job they did of digging the ball off of the floor to keep us in contention.”
The first set of the evening remained tight, tied 12-12, until it turned into the Abbi Barickman show, as Geneseo’s senior power player connected on three straight scores at the net, assisted by her twin sister Maddi. Geneseo took control late and won the first set by 9 points.
The second set was much the same, with the Maple Leafs leading 13-12, until a handful of UT errors, and Geneseo’s dominance at the net proved too much for the Panthers, giving Geneseo the straight set victory.
Abbi Barickman had an outstanding overall night on the court, with nine kills, 12 assists, eight digs and an ace. Maddi Barickman contributed 12 assists and two blocks, senior Hannah Copeland had five kills, six digs, two blocks and an ace, Brenna McGuire had four kills and three blocks, and senior Taylor DeSplinter aided the Leafs’ cause with six digs and an ace. Maggie Weller was all over the court for Geneseo in her role as the libero with 11 digs and an ace.
United Township’s senior duo of Jade Hunter and Allison Mirimanian led the way for the Panthers. Hunter had 15 digs and five kills, and Mirimanian added six kills and a block. UT also benefited from work on the floor by senior Eva Nevarez with 17 digs, senior Kyra Schumaker with 15 digs, and junior Tess Earl had 10 assists and two aces.
Geneseo faces a rematch showdown with co-conference leader Sterling on Saturday, hoping to avenge its only loss of the season.