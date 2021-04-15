Geneseo continues strong play with win over UT

The Geneseo volleyball team entered the Panther Den in East Moline on Thursday night with the confidence of a team tied for first in the Western Big 6.

The Maple Leafs marched out with their hot streak intact, defeating United Township in straight sets, 25-16 and 25-15.

Geneseo’s night was not, however, quite as predictable as the conference standings would indicate, as the vastly improved Panthers stayed with Geneseo for big chunks of both sets.

“We were able to pick up the victory, but UT played really well for much of the match and put us in some defensive positions that required a great deal of work to keep the ball alive and take advantage of our opportunities at the net,” Geneseo coach Casey Komel said. “We like to dictate the pace and play in a smooth and controlled style, and in both sets, our experienced seniors, Abbi and Maddi Barickman, along with Brenna McGuire and Maggi Weller, were able to make adjustments and set-up key points at the net.”

With the win, Geneseo improved on the season to 13-1, and 10-1 in the WB6. UT’s season and conference record of 3-8 are not reflective of the improvement first year Coach Kylie Kuffler’s team has made.