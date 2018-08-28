GENESEO, Ill. — Casey Komel knew she was taking a risk, but the Geneseo volleyball coach felt like the time was right to use her final timeout.
Trailing 13-7 and seeing her team teetering on the brink of disaster, Komel used her second timeout of Game 3 against the Alleman Pioneers.
"I was nervous taking my second timeout so early in the third game, but I just felt like the girls needed to regroup," Komel said. "It was a gamble, but I had to take it."
The gamble paid off as the Maple Leafs rallied for a 25-19 win and a three-set victory.
Following the timeout, Alleman scored the next point to go up 14-7 before Hannah Himmelman and Kelli Frerichs took over.
Himmelman (12 kills and four blocks) got a kill to make it 14-8 and get the serve back to the Maple Leafs (1-0). Frerichs took the serve and led Geneseo to the next seven points, including two aces and four more Himmelman kills.
"Keeli really changed the entire game around," Komel said. "She has really worked hard on her serve, and she was making it hard on Alleman to set anything up."
Himmelman said the key was not giving up when Alleman jumped out to the big lead in the third game.
"We just tried to pick it up a little bit and come back a point at a time," she said. "That (8-0) run was huge. Keeli had great placement on her serves and once I got that first kill, I just felt so much more confident. I was getting great sets and the ball was just coming to me."
First-year Alleman coach Andrea Larsen also agreed that Geneseo run was the difference in the match-deciding game.
"We just could not get out of that run," Larsen said. "We needed to stop the run at four or five and we couldn't get a side out. In all, though, I saw a lot of good things. We are playing better than we did Week 1, and that's what I'm looking for."
The Pioneers (2-4) won Game 1, 25-23, as Sydney Elliott (seven kills) helped Alleman rally late.
Larsen believes her program is on the rise and not afraid of anyone the Pioneers face.
"We played right with a good Geneseo team," she said. "We are looking forward to playing them in the Western Big 6 in the future. I think our girls are starting to know what we can do."
Geneseo won Game 2, 25-16, with some strong work up front by Alexandria Horne (seven kills) and Emily Pobanz (seven kills).