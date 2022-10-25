Geneseo rally falls short, ends season to LaSalle-Peru

GENESEO - Too little, too late.

Geneseo High School's volleyball squad erased mid-set deficits in both sets against LaSalle-Peru, but couldn’t hang on in a 25-22, 25-22 defeat to the Lady Cavs in the Class 3A Geneseo Regional semifinals Tuesday at Geneseo High School.

The Maple Leafs ended the season 18-15, but went 16-9 in the final 25 matches after a start that was hampered by a lot of new faces in the lineup. The Maple Leafs will bring back 11 players from the varsity roster next season.

“Tonight did not write the story of the season,” Geneseo coach Casey Komel said. “The team that we were the first week versus the team that we were toward the end of the season wasn’t a 180, but for someone who saw us (Week 1) that’s how they may describe it. We had the pieces, so I don’t want to call it a 180 because we weren’t bad, but the level of hard work and intensity only grew as the season went on. The girls wanted more and they wanted to give more.”

Five Maple Leafs — Lizzie Rapps (5), Aubrey VanKerrebroeck (5), Katie VanDeWoestyne (3), Jillian Beneke (3), Alysia Perez (3) — had three or more kills, but late mistakes cost Geneseo in both sets.

L-P took the first set behind 15 Geneseo errors. With the first set tied 14-14, Geneseo made six errors in the next seven points to aid a Lady Cavs’ 7-0 run. The Maple Leafs cut it to 23-21 once they started to find a groove offensively, but lost the set on a hitting error.

Errors, and L-P’s Camryn Piscia, put Geneseo in an 11-4 deficit in the second set. L-P made it hard for Geneseo with height at the net that blocked more than a few Maple Leaf kill attempts, but Geneseo fought back to take a 22-21 lead and put the home crowd on its feet.

The fix was simple — Geneseo stopped hitting shots long or wide and forced L-P to make plays off of the arm of Rapps or VanKerrebroeck. VanRycke and Perez also not only made plays but were vocal in the team huddles between points to rally the team.

“Those (four) set the tone for the intensity and made sure that when things go (bad), they can reel the team back in,” Komel said. “They know what it takes and have been in those situations before so they have those leadership skills that their teammates look for.”

However, two straight Maple Leaf errors gave the Lady Cavs the lead and L-P ended the game on a 4-0 run.

Despite the loss, Komel was proud of her group for rallying and giving themselves a chance.

“I wish we could have been able to turn it on a little bit sooner and demonstrated our intensity, speed and skill throughout the entire match instead of just the second half of each set,” Komel said. “But, we can’t go back and change any of that. I’m proud of how they worked. They didn’t start slow and let it fall apart. They understand they still had an opportunity to pick it up and they did that.”