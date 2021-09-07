Geneseo rolls short-handed Galesburg in WB6 volleyball action

GENESEO — Geneseo multi-sport star senior Kammie Ludwig executed a kill shot from the left side of the front net row into the open floor to seal a straight set Western Big 6 Conference victory over the Galesburg Silver Streaks on Tuesday evening at Geneseo High School.
The Maple Leafs capitalized on standout performances from seniors Lauren Johnsen (seven aces, four kills, four digs and seven assists) and Hannah Copeland (six kills, six digs and two blocks) to move to 2-0 in the conference, and 4-3 on the young season. Geneseo won the first set with ease 25-10 and held off a much more energized Galesburg team in the second set to prevail, 25-23.
Coach Casey Komel’s Geneseo squad lost several key players from last season’s highly successful campaign to graduation and an air of uncertainty mixed with expectation has dominated her planning and thinking in the early stages of the 2021 season.
“Our players work hard, and don’t compare themselves to last year’s team, they are singularly focused on competing and building the team concept needed to work their way into the top half of the conference in the early going, and after that, it’s anyone’s conference to win,” said Komel.
Other major contributors on the night for Geneseo included sophomore Alysia Perez with eight assists, and junior Delainey VanRycke with six digs.
Geneseo sprinted to a 6-0 lead in the first set on Johnsen's powerful serving and built an insurmountable lead in the middle stages of the set. The Leafs won going away with dominance at the net by Copeland and junior Aubrey VanKerrebroeck, who added four kills.
The second set was a different story altogether. Galesburg Coach Marla Clay’s 5-4, 0-1 Big 6 team opened the set with a 3-1 lead, and after multiple lead changes, a decisive kill by Galesburg senior Abby Endthoff (eight kills) tied the contest at 22. Kills by Geneseo’s VanKerrebroeck and Ludwig, and a block from Copeland sealed the set and match for the Maple Leafs.
“We came into this match seriously compromised with several players out because of COVID restrictions, and the way our girls battled and worked the ball in the second set was fun to watch and a good sign going forward in the season,” Clay said. “Abby Endthoff in particular took a big leap forward for us, and was able to create the kind of energy we need to compete in the conference, especially after the way Geneseo dominated us in the first set.”
Junior Juniper Schwartzmann also had a big night for the Streaks, with five kills and two blocks. Senior Grace Nelson also contributed 18 assists and sophomore Kiarra Kilgore had four digs.
“The second set against Galesburg was an excellent early season barometer for our team,” said Komel. “Galesburg worked the block very effectively, and found the spacing for short shots on the open floor, completely changing the momentum. But our senior leaders were able to make adjustments and when the game was on the line they raised their level of intensity and focus.”
Geneseo has six conference matches coming up in the next two weeks, exactly the test Komel aid she is looking forward to for her club.
“Every team in our conference lost very skilled players from their teams last season," she said, "and our goal is to establish ourselves in the next couple of weeks.”