Geneseo rolls short-handed Galesburg in WB6 volleyball action

Geneseo sprinted to a 6-0 lead in the first set on Johnsen's powerful serving and built an insurmountable lead in the middle stages of the set. The Leafs won going away with dominance at the net by Copeland and junior Aubrey VanKerrebroeck, who added four kills.

The second set was a different story altogether. Galesburg Coach Marla Clay’s 5-4, 0-1 Big 6 team opened the set with a 3-1 lead, and after multiple lead changes, a decisive kill by Galesburg senior Abby Endthoff (eight kills) tied the contest at 22. Kills by Geneseo’s VanKerrebroeck and Ludwig, and a block from Copeland sealed the set and match for the Maple Leafs.

“We came into this match seriously compromised with several players out because of COVID restrictions, and the way our girls battled and worked the ball in the second set was fun to watch and a good sign going forward in the season,” Clay said. “Abby Endthoff in particular took a big leap forward for us, and was able to create the kind of energy we need to compete in the conference, especially after the way Geneseo dominated us in the first set.”

Junior Juniper Schwartzmann also had a big night for the Streaks, with five kills and two blocks. Senior Grace Nelson also contributed 18 assists and sophomore Kiarra Kilgore had four digs.