GENESEO — Streaks are made to be broken and the Geneseo Maple Leafs were the ones to do it Tuesday, beating Moline for the first time in a Western Big Six volleyball contest in 26 games.
"This was so much fun," Geneseo libero Maggi Weller said after the Maple Leafs' 25-20, 24-26, 25-18 win over the Maroons.
"It was amazing and super fun to be a part of this win. The best thing was is everyone was a part of it. All of the players who played, those on the bench and especially our great crowd."
With the entire side of the bleachers filled, it made for a postseason atmosphere and both teams were up to the task.
"It was a great game," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "Geneseo played out of their minds and we did not play up to our ability. Yeah, the streak is not something we talk a lot about. We know it is there, but we just try to play the game at hand."
Despite the setback, the Maroons (8-3, 6-1) still hold the league lead over Geneseo (13-3, 5-1) by a half-game.
The win still may be the biggest in Geneseo volleyball history.
Komel said she isn't at liberty to say it is the best since she has only been around the program for seven seasons, but she did add it was the best in her tenure.
Her players think it is.
"Oh yeah, this is really big for Geneseo," senior outside hitter Cadence Talbert said. "We beat a team we believed we could beat and now we're at the top of the Big Six."
The first set was a back-and-forth battle with both teams taking charge at times before Geneseo turned an 18-17 lead into a 24-20 lead, and then finished it off with an incredible point that saw at least 10 missile shots that were saved — often by Weller and Moline's Maddie Peterson — that culminated in a set-winning point.
"That point was amazing," Weller said. "That is for sure the best we have played in my career."
Moline came back in Set 2 with the win, but the Leafs seemed to get in the heads of the Maroons.
Geneseo jumped out to a 5-0 lead and were never headed. Then, Moline seemed to start to press and made numerous errors as Geneseo opened a 16-8 lead.
"We are so used to scoring quickly and they were shutting us down," Fetter said. "When that happens, you have to stay calm and keep playing."
Added Talbert, "We were doing a great job of getting a hand on every ball they hit and kept the rally going."
Moline was not done, however, rallying back to within a point at 16-15 before Geneseo went on another run and a 7-1 run made it 24-16 before Talbert rocketed home the streak-breaking winner.
"It starts with knowing that every game you are going to see someone on the other side who does something amazing that you just can't stop," Komel said. "Moline has those kinds of players and we just told the girls to respect it at the time and not let it happen again.
"Maggie was just amazing. She just came back from mono last Thursday and she was all over the court. The way we played (Tuesday), that is what I see in practice every day."