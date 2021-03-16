Geneseo volleyball cruises to season-opening win over UT

GENESEO — Several days ago, Hannah Copeland's club volleyball team —Iowa Select 17 Mizuno — earned a place in the July nationals.

Tuesday evening, the Geneseo junior standout enjoyed a similar high as she and her Maple Leaf teammates finally got to open their long-awaited season and their bid for a Western Big 6 volleyball crown.

Hosting United Township, the Leafs showed the effects of having several of their players competing at the club level in Iowa during their layoff from prep volleyball, coming out strong and rolling to a 25-13, 25-8 sweep of the Panthers.

"I was really anxious; it's been about a year and a half since we last played," said Copeland, who posted a match-best six kills. "Playing for your school, it's special. It's a good feeling for me to get out here and play for my school with my friends.

"With several of the girls here also playing club, that helped. We were definitely ready to play for sure."

Senior Abbi Barickman, added five-kills, agreed with her teammate that getting to put the Geneseo uniform on again was a special feeling.

"A lot of us play club," she said, "but high school is a different game. All of us have been playing together since elementary school, and all of us were really excited."