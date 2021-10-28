Geneseo volleyball falls in regional final at loud Sterling

STERLING — Playing inside a rambunctious Musgrove Fieldhouse on Thursday night, the Geneseo volleyball team struggled to match Sterling as the Golden Warriors won their eighth straight regional title.
The third-seeded Golden Warriors swept the second-seeded Lady Leafs, 25-22, 25-12 to win the Class 3A Sterling Regional title and advance to Monday’s Dunlap Sectional semifinal at 5:30 p.m.
Although last postseason was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2018 and 2019 state champions have put things together to continue its string of regional titles.
Geneseo (22-13) trailed the opening set wire-to-wire but cut it close before a service error ended its rally. Geneseo led the second set 5-3, but Sterling (16-17-1) responded with a run of its own to take a 10-5 lead and never looked back.
Sterling junior outside hitter and Ohio State University commit Grace Egan led Sterling with 16 kills and added eight digs.
“One of our coaches said it best, they play to their strengths and we did not,” Geneseo coach Casey Komel said. “We knew the game plan going in and we did not execute it like we planned. I think there was a lot of hoping and praying they would make mistakes.”
Komel said a number of her girls are in their first year playing volleyball and had yet to experience a bigger postseason atmosphere.
“Just a lot of inexperience that didn’t make or break the game, but it doesn’t help when you’ve got a veteran like Grace Egan on the Sterling squad with the talent that she has,” Komel said. “I think we have a lot of raw talent, but we didn’t demonstrate it very well tonight. We have at other times this season, but tonight was not our night.”
Senior and University of Missouri-St. Louis commit Hannah Copeland had eight digs and three kills. Senior Kammie Ludwig also had three kills.
Geneseo and Sterling split during the regular season with home sweeps. Komel said it comes down to energy for her team, and it chose to bring the needed energy in the earlier win.
“Hopefully next year we have a little bit more consistency with the energy that we bring to the court,” she said.
Sterling coach Dale Dykeman said it took about three quarters of the season to find the right mix in his rotation, but things have clicked in the last few weeks.
“Everybody has kind of bought into their job, they accept their role, they’re doing it as well as they can, and that’s why they won,” Dykeman said. “We’ve only lost twice at home in the last seven years. … These kids are just continuing the legacy and the fortunate thing is we bring almost every one of them back.
“We’re not done yet. If we can keep playing at that level, we think we can push some kids and some teams going forward and give them a run.”
The Sterling student section was loud from the start of the match but seemed to cross the line at times.
“People screaming, ‘you suck,’ that was a little aggressive,” Komel said. “We’ve never had screamed, ‘you suck,’ at us.”
Komel said although her team fell short, it was a fun group to be around.
“This group, they give it their all whether they are bench players or a starter, and everybody was a contributor whether they were on the court or not,” she said. “And I think that helped make it a much more enjoyable season.”
Komel said her team didn’t have any “pouters” this season as went through the ups and downs gaining experience.
“There are people that aren't happy with the playing time they are getting, but it makes them work harder in practice,” she said. “They gave it their all every day.”