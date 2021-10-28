Geneseo volleyball falls in regional final at loud Sterling

“Just a lot of inexperience that didn’t make or break the game, but it doesn’t help when you’ve got a veteran like Grace Egan on the Sterling squad with the talent that she has,” Komel said. “I think we have a lot of raw talent, but we didn’t demonstrate it very well tonight. We have at other times this season, but tonight was not our night.”

Senior and University of Missouri-St. Louis commit Hannah Copeland had eight digs and three kills. Senior Kammie Ludwig also had three kills.

Geneseo and Sterling split during the regular season with home sweeps. Komel said it comes down to energy for her team, and it chose to bring the needed energy in the earlier win.

“Hopefully next year we have a little bit more consistency with the energy that we bring to the court,” she said.

Sterling coach Dale Dykeman said it took about three quarters of the season to find the right mix in his rotation, but things have clicked in the last few weeks.

“Everybody has kind of bought into their job, they accept their role, they’re doing it as well as they can, and that’s why they won,” Dykeman said. “We’ve only lost twice at home in the last seven years. … These kids are just continuing the legacy and the fortunate thing is we bring almost every one of them back.