Geneseo volleyball holds off United Township in thrilling three set match

Tonight was more than just a game.
It was special. And the packed — and very loud — gym knew it.
Geneseo was running a fundraiser for the American Heart Association, a change up from their usual Breast Cancer Awareness night.
This cause was specially chosen by the Geneseo players because of its personal connection to the program. After senior Taylor Reuter was involved in an accident, her doctors found that she had a hole in her heart. Her comeback attempt was cut short this season because of medical concerns, but she still takes on a manager role when possible.
The Maple Leafs took the energy in the room and ran with it the entire game as Geneseo held on to earn a 25-16, 14-25, 25-21, victory over United Township.
Led by senior middle hitter Hannah Copeland, Geneseo stormed out to a 25-16 first set victory after the Panthers had cut the lead down to 12-11. The noise and emotion was hard to ignore, and United Township totaled six service errors in the first set.
The second set changed the mood in the arena. The freshman and JV Panther teams became louder than the home crowd, and United Township took the second set convincingly 25-14. It was the most organized and energetic the Panther team had looked in conference play so far and their first set win this season.
“We talked to the girls about how all the pressure was on Geneseo,” UT coach Kylie Kuffler said. “We wanted to bring energy to every point and they really responded. Our practice was really intense yesterday and everything just game together.”
UT sophomore Lillian Severtsgaard led the Panthers all night, finishing with eight kills and five digs. However, Copeland and the Maple Leafs responded in the third set with the same intensity they showed in the first.
“We were finding their holes again finally,” Geneseo coach Casey Komel said. “I think in that third set we were making those connections and our hitters were able to get a better angle on the ball to find those holes to force UT out of system. We had to force (UT) not to pass a perfect ball because they did a good job passing tonight.”
The set was close until Geneseo broke away, finishing the game on a 15-9 run. Service errors plagued the Panthers again, as they had four more in the final set. Copeland began finding holes and getting timely kills again, leading to a Maple Leaf win. She ended it with a fierce kill in the middle of the court, an impossible ball for the Panther defense to stop.
“I think we finally got our groove back in the third set,” Komel said. “During the second set we were not able to connect our passers with our setters or our setters to our hitters. We weren’t making connections anywhere. In that third set we found it again. That last play with Hannah getting the kill is our normal team.”
The normal team Komel is talking about is the one that has led the Maple Leafs to an undefeated record in conference play through four games. Only Moline and Geneseo remain undefeated in WB6 play.
That start has been jump-started by Copeland. The senior led the Maple Leafs in kills again with seven, and added five blocks, eight digs and an ace.
“She is one of our only players that plays all the way around,” Komel said. “I don’t feel like we were able to get it to her offensively as much as we normally would, but she always tries to make herself a presence on the court. She tries to take up as much space as she can and that’s what you want out of a player.”
United Township is still missing five players due to injury or COVID-19, but the Panthers played their best game to date. The 62 total points were the most UTHS had scored all year and that was after only one practice with the new starting lineup.
“Tuesday (at Rock Island) we were surprised and had to change the lineup that same day,” Kuffler said. “Now, we had a day to plan with that lineup and you could see the results. We were definitely more organized and more comfortable with the positions we were playing.”
UTHS outside hitter Lillian Severtsgaard led the team with eight kills. Setter Tess Earl had three aces and 10 assists.
Geneseo’s setter Lauren Johnsen led the team with three aces, four kills — the team’s second most — and a team-high eight assists. Defensive specialist Delainey VanRycke led the way with 13 digs.
Geneseo (6-4, 4-0) will return to the court next at 9 a.m. against Kewanee at home.
United Township (0-6, 0-4) plays next at 9 a.m. in a triangular with Sterling and Galesburg.
Rocky sweeps Galesburg: Rock Island won its fifth straight and moved to 2-0 in conference play with a straight-set win over Galesburg on Thursday.
The Rocks scored a 25-13, 25-17 win over the Streaks, dropping Galesburg to 5-5, 0-2 in the Western Big 6. Rock Island improved to 5-2.
Alleman falls to Dixon: A strong all-around effort from Colleen Kenney wasn't enough for Alleman Thursday as the Pioneers dropped a nonconference volleyball matchup with Dixon, 25-12, 25-18.
Kenney finished with a team-high 13 digs, three kills, two aces and an assist for the Pioneers.
Maroons swept by Rock Falls: Moline dropped a tight two-set match Thursday against Rock Falls, 25-22, 27-25.
Ella Ramsay led the Maroons with eight kills. Carly Rouse tallied a team-high nine assists to go with seven digs, three blocks and two aces.