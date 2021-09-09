Geneseo volleyball holds off United Township in thrilling three set match

The normal team Komel is talking about is the one that has led the Maple Leafs to an undefeated record in conference play through four games. Only Moline and Geneseo remain undefeated in WB6 play.

That start has been jump-started by Copeland. The senior led the Maple Leafs in kills again with seven, and added five blocks, eight digs and an ace.

“She is one of our only players that plays all the way around,” Komel said. “I don’t feel like we were able to get it to her offensively as much as we normally would, but she always tries to make herself a presence on the court. She tries to take up as much space as she can and that’s what you want out of a player.”

United Township is still missing five players due to injury or COVID-19, but the Panthers played their best game to date. The 62 total points were the most UTHS had scored all year and that was after only one practice with the new starting lineup.

“Tuesday (at Rock Island) we were surprised and had to change the lineup that same day,” Kuffler said. “Now, we had a day to plan with that lineup and you could see the results. We were definitely more organized and more comfortable with the positions we were playing.”