Geneseo volleyball remains undefeated

GENESEO — Capitalizing on a strong service game, the Geneseo volleyball squad remained undefeated on the season with a 25-15, 25-15 victory over Galesburg on Tuesday evening at Geneseo High School.
With the Western Big 6 victory, Geneseo moved to 8-0 on the season, and 6-0 in conference play. Coach Marla Clay’s improving Galesburg team fell to 3-6 on the season, and 2-4 in the WB6.
The first set of Tuesday's contest was back-and-forth in the early going until the Maple Leafs began to establish dominance at the net behind the play of junior Hannah Copeland who posted a team-high five kills and senior Cadence Talbert who chipped in four.
Geneseo led by the score of 14-8 and looked to be on cruise control, but the Galesburg squad displayed the toughness that Clay has been looking for to close the lead to four behind the play of seniors Audree Peck and Lauren Livingston.
Geneseo closed out the set by keeping the ball in play, setting up scores at the net and creating problems for the Streaks with well-placed serves by seniors Maddi Barickman, Taylor DeSplinter and Maggi Weller.
Barickman filled up the stat sheet with five assists, five digs, three aces and three kills.
“Geneseo is an excellent team, they defend the ball very well, and their service game is difficult to adjust to in order to keep the ball in play," Clay said. “Our team is showing the improvement and tenacity to compete against the best teams in our conference, we just need to learn to play with more of a team concept, but on a positive note, I was impressed with our ability to make a run in the first set to get back in the game.”
Silver Streaks were paced by Livingston with five kills and senior Lily Hudgins with eight assists.
The second set opened with an 8-2 run by Geneseo behind their trademark impressive service game, keeping Galesburg off balance. Geneseo senior Brenna McGuire delivered the play of the night with a ferocious block and score at the net to put the Leafs up 12-3, and despite a middle-set run by the Streaks, Geneseo easily pulled away, with the final point scored on another block by McGuire, who tallied three on the night.
“Our serving was exceptional tonight. We hit our spots and put the ball in play with a great deal of power, which is a strength of ours and something we stress against tough competition,” Maple Leaf coach Casey Komel said. “I was also very pleased with the confidence our players are showing at the net and not hesitating on our shots — very important against Coach Clay’s team because they are very quick in the middle of the court and dig the ball so well.”
Komel is looking forward to the stiff competition her team will face in the next two weeks.
“Our goal is to continue to build confidence and momentum," she said. "We have a deep team with great senior leadership, and in the next two weeks we face an undefeated team from Newark, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A, then matches against Moline and Sterling in our conference.”