Geneseo volleyball remains undefeated

GENESEO — Capitalizing on a strong service game, the Geneseo volleyball squad remained undefeated on the season with a 25-15, 25-15 victory over Galesburg on Tuesday evening at Geneseo High School.

With the Western Big 6 victory, Geneseo moved to 8-0 on the season, and 6-0 in conference play. Coach Marla Clay’s improving Galesburg team fell to 3-6 on the season, and 2-4 in the WB6.

The first set of Tuesday's contest was back-and-forth in the early going until the Maple Leafs began to establish dominance at the net behind the play of junior Hannah Copeland who posted a team-high five kills and senior Cadence Talbert who chipped in four.

Geneseo led by the score of 14-8 and looked to be on cruise control, but the Galesburg squad displayed the toughness that Clay has been looking for to close the lead to four behind the play of seniors Audree Peck and Lauren Livingston.

Geneseo closed out the set by keeping the ball in play, setting up scores at the net and creating problems for the Streaks with well-placed serves by seniors Maddi Barickman, Taylor DeSplinter and Maggi Weller.

Barickman filled up the stat sheet with five assists, five digs, three aces and three kills.