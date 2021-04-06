Geneseo volleyball takes first loss against fast, powerful Sterling

Even when Geneseo had an impressive dig or diving play on a ball, Sterling rarely let up. The opening set was tight until Sterling pulled away up 19-16.

Geneseo got down 11-3 in the second set before eventually forging a 17-17 tie. The Golden Warriors used another final surge to complete the sweep.

“They are so fast,” Geneseo coach Casey Komel said of Sterling. “They’re very tall, they all jump out of the gym, and they are fast. That puts them a head above so many teams that they play against. I thought we did a nice job of putting as much pressure at the net as we could.”

Komel said you can watch film of another team’s speed and try to match its hitting and style in practice, but simulating the in-game skill is very difficult.

“We did a great job of sticking with them, when we tied it up again, 16-16, that was one of my proudest moments,” Komel said. “They fought out of a pretty big hole.”

Geneseo’s North Central volleyball-bound Barickman twins Abbi (nine kills, one ace) and Maddi (nine assists, five digs, one block) led the way for the Leafs. Maggi Weller, an Illinois State volleyball commit, also had two aces and five digs for Geneseo, which tallied three blocks