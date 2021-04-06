Geneseo volleyball takes first loss against fast, powerful Sterling

The Geneseo volleyball team battled but couldn't contain Sterling’s speed and big-strike ability as the Leafs lost their first match this season at home Tuesday night.
The Golden Warriors controlled each set early in a 25-19, 25-19 Western Big 6 Conference victory to improve to 12-1, 7-1. The Leafs (10-1, 7-1) kept within striking distance throughout, but the defending conference and two-time state champions had a bit too much firepower to contain.
Virginia volleyball commit Brook Borum led Sterling with 13 kills and sophomore Grace Egan added 11. Brook’s twin sister, Bree, a South Florida commit, had eight kills and tied Riley Ditmar (two aces) with a team-high 14 assists.
Sterling’s only loss, which came to Moline, came with the Borums both absent for club play. Last year’s Illinois Volleyball Gatorade Player of the Year Lexi Rodriguez graduated early in December to head to the University of Nebraska, where she has already been playing with the practice squad.
Against a fellow senior-laden squad, speed made a notable difference.
“They’re insane players,” said Geneseo senior Taylor DeSplinter, who received a number of big strikes from Sterling’s heavy hitters. “They’re impossible to block, it seems like, because they’re always running quick. They’re faster than us so they’re always doing the little things.”
Even when Geneseo had an impressive dig or diving play on a ball, Sterling rarely let up. The opening set was tight until Sterling pulled away up 19-16.
Geneseo got down 11-3 in the second set before eventually forging a 17-17 tie. The Golden Warriors used another final surge to complete the sweep.
“They are so fast,” Geneseo coach Casey Komel said of Sterling. “They’re very tall, they all jump out of the gym, and they are fast. That puts them a head above so many teams that they play against. I thought we did a nice job of putting as much pressure at the net as we could.”
Komel said you can watch film of another team’s speed and try to match its hitting and style in practice, but simulating the in-game skill is very difficult.
“We did a great job of sticking with them, when we tied it up again, 16-16, that was one of my proudest moments,” Komel said. “They fought out of a pretty big hole.”
Geneseo’s North Central volleyball-bound Barickman twins Abbi (nine kills, one ace) and Maddi (nine assists, five digs, one block) led the way for the Leafs. Maggi Weller, an Illinois State volleyball commit, also had two aces and five digs for Geneseo, which tallied three blocks
“The set coming out of their hands, it’s so fast,” Komel said of an advantage of a quicker style. “Some of those players have been playing together for so long at such a high level, going to nationals and things like that, they’ve really elevated their game and they can run it so fast and so smooth.”
The quick and accurate sets allowed Sterling to exploit any seam in the Geneseo defense.
“We do a good job of running a smooth offense, ours just isn’t as fast theirs, and playing against a fast offense can be a real challenge,” Komel said. “That is the fastest offense we see all season, no question.”
Ten of the 14 players on Sterling’s roster are seniors. Geneseo has 13 of 24 players in their final season.
With the conference title the only significant goal that can be accomplished in a season shortened and altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sterling coach Dale Dykeman knew Geneseo had a lot of returning players and came in undefeated.
“We were happy to come in and compete with what we consider another top team in the state. The girls wanted to play pretty well because we knew what they were going to bring,” Dykeman said. “We’ve played in front of some pretty dead gyms, especially at the very beginning of the season with no guest fans. The girls we have, they thrive off the energy in the gym, and it doesn’t really faze them if the energy is from the other team.”
“They would rather play in a loud gym, even if it’s the opposing fans,” Dykeman said. “They handled that pressure, they handled that energy, and they played really well.”
Despite there being no postseason this year, Dykeman said the matchup felt like a playoff game considering the caliber of players on each team.
“A game you would see in the sectional, or a little bit later,” Dykeman said.
The Big 6 rematch in Sterling is scheduled to be during a triangular with Sandwich on April 17.
“I know that next time we got it,” DeSplinter said, “we just have to do what we do best.”