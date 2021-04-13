Geneseo volleyball tallies eight aces in sweep at Rock Island

The Rock Island volleyball team was sharp early in each set on Tuesday night, but a senior-led Geneseo squad pulled away late in each game behind aggressive serving to sweep the season series.
The Western Big 6 Conference’s co-leaders swept the Lady Rocks 25-20, 25-12 at Rock Island Fieldhouse. The varsity match was pushed up to 5 p.m. with Rock Island’s freshman and sophomore teams under COVID-19 quarantine this week.
Rocky (7-6, 6-4 Big 6) led the opening set 9-6 and the second set 4-1 before Geneseo (12-1, 9-1 Big 6) found its groove on the road.
“They came out hot in both sets, and we had to kind of pull ourselves out of a hole,” Geneseo coach Casey Komel said. “They did a really nice job of setting the tone of each set. They do have a lot of juniors on their team, and I think that those juniors are really competing and they’re pushing us, they’re challenging us.”
Finding their way around the Rocky blockers was also key for Komel. Senior Maddi Barickman (10 digs, two aces) led the team with six kills as her twin sister Abbi notched a match-high five aces with five kills and seven digs.
“I couldn’t tell you why we weren’t in the rhythm and the beginning of each set,” Komel said. “We had to fight back in each set, and that’s a testament to Rocky being a good team.”
Addie Bomelyn (14 digs) had four kills and Emily Allison (one block) had three kills for the Rocks, but Allison was carried off the court in the second set and later left in a boot. Gabby Taber had 14 digs and an ace for Rocky.
Rocky is scheduled to play at Moline on Thursday at 7.
RI coach Morgan Gray said errors cost the team in the opening set. The Rocks trailed just 16-15 before Geneseo rattled off five straight points to force an RI timeout.
“I think if we would have prevented those errors, we would have beat Geneseo, easily,” she said. “We gave them way too many points, specifically when it was getting close. … I would like us to do better at the end of the game, definitely.”
Gray said she’s been preaching to open sets with high energy, and that showed up Tuesday. But mistakes snowballed at times in the loss, which came a day after falling to Rockridge 22-25, 25-22, 25-22.
“Hats off to Geneseo, they were a very aggressive serving team tonight,” Gray said. “They didn’t have as many blocks against us like they did the previous time, so there is improvement there.
Gray said with the freshman and sophomore squads in quarantine, it threw off the vibe and pre-game rituals the team is used to.
“I think it’s definitely throwing our players off,” Gray said of playing varsity only. “(Thursday’s game) is at seven at Moline, so hopefully that can feel like somewhat of a normal game.”