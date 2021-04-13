Geneseo volleyball tallies eight aces in sweep at Rock Island

Addie Bomelyn (14 digs) had four kills and Emily Allison (one block) had three kills for the Rocks, but Allison was carried off the court in the second set and later left in a boot. Gabby Taber had 14 digs and an ace for Rocky.

Rocky is scheduled to play at Moline on Thursday at 7.

RI coach Morgan Gray said errors cost the team in the opening set. The Rocks trailed just 16-15 before Geneseo rattled off five straight points to force an RI timeout.

“I think if we would have prevented those errors, we would have beat Geneseo, easily,” she said. “We gave them way too many points, specifically when it was getting close. … I would like us to do better at the end of the game, definitely.”

Gray said she’s been preaching to open sets with high energy, and that showed up Tuesday. But mistakes snowballed at times in the loss, which came a day after falling to Rockridge 22-25, 25-22, 25-22.

“Hats off to Geneseo, they were a very aggressive serving team tonight,” Gray said. “They didn’t have as many blocks against us like they did the previous time, so there is improvement there.

Gray said with the freshman and sophomore squads in quarantine, it threw off the vibe and pre-game rituals the team is used to.