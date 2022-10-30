'Gentle giant': Bettendorf transfer Van De Wiele gives PV added boost in middle

Izzy Van De Wiele was playing volleyball for Pleasant Valley High School’s biggest adversary last season.

So when the senior made the decision to transfer from Bettendorf to PV midway through last school year, she had some uncertainty about how she would be received by her new teammates.

“I was kind of nervous to be new on the team,” she admitted. “I thought it would be bad blood, but it was really a relief everyone was so welcoming."

The 6-foot-5 middle has seen her role expand throughout the season for the Class 5A third-ranked Spartans heading into Monday’s state tournament.

Van De Wiele is the team leader in blocks (81) and third in kills (161) along with a .307 hitting efficiency. She had eight blocks in last week's regional final win over Dubuque Senior.

“Siena (Roethler) and I have kept growing our connection so I can contribute more to the team,” Van De Wiele said.

Regardless of its rotation, PV (27-6) has a Division I recruit at the net in the middle of its defense with 6-1 Chloe Cline (Evansville commit) and Van De Wiele (Western Kentucky recruit).

The Spartans are second in the 5A state field with 8.4 blocks per set.

“It definitely makes it easier to have somebody to compete against and challenge me every day at practice,” Cline said. “It has made me a lot better as a player playing against somebody so talented.

“When you go against that block every day, it has helped me learn to hit away from the block and not get used to hitting down in the middle every time.”

Van De Wiele said she's always been in the 100 percentile for height among her age group. Her presence, coupled with Cline and libero Molly Albrecht, has made the Spartans one of the top defensive teams in 5A.

“It makes other teams a little bit leery and may not do some of the shots they typically would do,” PV coach Amber Hall said. “Those two do a great job of closing the block. But if they aren’t there in time, they have incredible reach."

Van De Wiele said her reason to leave Bettendorf was a family decision. It has resulted in her getting to experience a conference championship and a state tournament for the first time.

“That’s pretty much why I came over here,” she said. “Winning the MAC was unreal. I feel really blessed to get an opportunity on a good team like this.”

Hall didn't realize Van De Wiele was joining her program until she crossed paths with her in the hallway at school last winter.

"It is always nerve-racking having a new kid, especially one coming in as a senior," Hall said. "Izzy hit the ground running and the girls really welcomed her. She has felt comfortable in our gym."

Van De Wiele was club teammates through Iowa Select with Karin Fowler, Emily Goodpaster and Maura Peters. In the past few months, her relationship has grown with many others on the team.

She said playing with others who have similar goals has been beneficial.

“We all hold each other accountable, making sure we do what we need to do to play at a high level,” Van De Wiele said.

Initially, Hall said Van De Wiele was reserved in her new surroundings.

“It took her a little bit to warm up to us,” Hall noted. “That’s not bad, especially a new environment and holding your cards back a little close to your chest. She definitely has shown her personality, and that’s why everyone loves having her because she’s a genuine, nice and caring kid.

“You see this really tall girl and she’s just this gentle giant.”

When the Spartans face seventh-ranked Waukee Northwest in a 2 p.m. quarterfinal, it will mark the first time Van De Wiele has witnessed a state tournament. She’s never been or watched from afar.

“It will be really exciting playing in front of all those people,” Van De Wiele said. “I don’t know what to expect, but I’m ready to experience it.”

Her coaches and teammates can fill her in on the details. The Spartans are the defending 5A champions and this will be Cline’s fourth state trip in four years.

There is just one major difference.

The tournament has moved 20 miles south from the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in downtown Cedar Rapids to the shiny new Xtream Arena in Coralville.

“We definitely have a target on our back because of last year and some of these teams wanting to get revenge,” Cline said. “We’re there ready to play.”

PV enters in good form. The Spartans have won 28 of their last 32 sets and haven’t lost a match since a winless weekend in late September against state-ranked Dike-New Hartford, Iowa City Liberty and Mount Vernon.

“Since that point, we’ve really been consistent every day in practice working hard,” Cline said. “We’re playing with a level head and not getting down on ourselves.”

Hall wants her team to welcome the bull's-eye.

"They've felt that throughout the season, something we've embraced," she said. "It is an honor people are wanting to target us. We need to embrace it and get after it."