Eldridge North Scott stomps past Bondurant-Farrar 3-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Eldridge North Scott stuffed Bondurant-Farrar 3-0 to the tune of a shutout in Iowa girls volleyball on November 1.
Recently on October 26 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Central DeWitt in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
