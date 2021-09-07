Graham sparks North Scott volleyball to sweep of Bettendorf

McLaughlin finished with nine kills while Kirshy added six of her own. Alyssa Atzen had 14 assists while Nora Ralfs dished out 12. Melena Knutsen had nine digs and Bredar eight for the winners.

North Scott actually got out-hit by the Bulldogs in the opening set as Bettendorf put up 13 kills to North Scott’s seven. But North Scott committed only four errors while the Dogs had 12 miscues.

The Bulldogs did themselves no favors in the second set, as well, putting up double digits in the error column. Bettendorf finished with nine serving errors for the match. It added up to too big of a hole to get out of for coach Mike Grannen and his team.

“Serves into the net, especially in set one, really hurt us,” Grannen said. “While North Scott did a really nice job of picking out the gaps in between us on serves. They found the open spaces and holes in our blocks when they needed to.”

One bright spot for Bettendorf was the play of junior middle hitter Izzy Van De Wiele. Van De Wiele had a team-high nine kills, and her quickness off the floor to smash the ball down over or through the block was impressive.