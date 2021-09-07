Graham sparks North Scott volleyball to sweep of Bettendorf

North Scott’s Grace Graham did a little bit of everything for the Lancers on Tuesday night in their Mississippi Athletic Conference showdown with Bettendorf.
The senior hitter racked up 11 kills, four blocks, five digs and four aces to help the top-ranked team in Class 4A take down the host Bulldogs in a clean sweep, 25-17, 25-10, 25-21.
The Lancers (8-3 overall, 2-1 MAC) were clicking in all parts of the game and got multiple contributions from all over the lineup. But it was Graham who seemed to be everywhere for North Scott in key moments, especially in the second and third sets.
Graham’s eight-point serving run in the second set helped North Scott take a commanding 15-5 lead on the Bulldogs (5-5, 2-1). Graham had all four of her aces during the that run. She also had four kills in the middle set.
Graham then teamed with her blocking partner-in-crime, Scout Kirshy. Three times the duo had block-kills in the final set, including two big combined blocks in the final stretch to help close out the home team, which had fought hard to tie the set at 20.
Ella McLaughlin served the final three points after the Lancers inched ahead 22-21 on a Kirshy kill, and, fittingly, Graham had the final kill with a streaking shot down the middle of Bettendorf’s defense to finish off a match that lasted an hour and seven minutes.
“My blocks, especially, were good,” Graham said. “Usually, I don’t have that many blocks, but I had a great (block) set-up from Scout. She set up our blocks really well. But everybody was on today. It was a good day.”
The serving from the visitors was particularly tough on Bettendorf and, again, it came at key times. With the opening set tied at 12, junior Lauren Golinghorst served eight-straight points to put the visitors in control at 20-12. Kirshy and McLaughlin had key kills in the run by Golinghorst, who added a pair of aces during the push as well.
After North Scott trailed 4-2 in the second set, junior Carley Bredar came in and served five quick points to put the visitors up 7-4. Graham then went on her run in the next service rotation to give the Lancers command of the match.
“Everyone had wicked serves and we seemed to find the right spots,” Graham said of her team’s effort behind the service line.
But North Scott coach Taryn VanEarwage said Graham’s effort in every phase of the game brought a key energy to the team.
“Grace stepped up tonight, and that is something we have been looking for,” VanEarwage said. “She kind of changed positions from the beginning of the year so we kind of worked through that and then we put her back in the middle tonight and she just shined. I was super proud of her effort tonight, for sure.”
McLaughlin finished with nine kills while Kirshy added six of her own. Alyssa Atzen had 14 assists while Nora Ralfs dished out 12. Melena Knutsen had nine digs and Bredar eight for the winners.
North Scott actually got out-hit by the Bulldogs in the opening set as Bettendorf put up 13 kills to North Scott’s seven. But North Scott committed only four errors while the Dogs had 12 miscues.
The Bulldogs did themselves no favors in the second set, as well, putting up double digits in the error column. Bettendorf finished with nine serving errors for the match. It added up to too big of a hole to get out of for coach Mike Grannen and his team.
“Serves into the net, especially in set one, really hurt us,” Grannen said. “While North Scott did a really nice job of picking out the gaps in between us on serves. They found the open spaces and holes in our blocks when they needed to.”
One bright spot for Bettendorf was the play of junior middle hitter Izzy Van De Wiele. Van De Wiele had a team-high nine kills, and her quickness off the floor to smash the ball down over or through the block was impressive.
“For her to be 6-foot-4 inches and have a reach over many of the blocks, that is a big area for us to focus on,” Grannen said. “If we can use her reach (at the net), the better off we will be.”