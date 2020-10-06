Graham's return sparks Lancers past Muskies

Graham said she actually had some butterflies getting back out there as her contributions in the first two sets was mostly limited to some strong serving.

“I just wanted to play so bad after missing (the PV match). I had practice on Friday, which was light, and my first real practice was Monday so I was really nervous,” Graham said. “I just wanted to be back out there.”

In a closely contested first set, North Scott was able to make less mistakes than the visitors as both teams basically cancelled each other out at the net.

McLaughlin had five kills and Alexis Richards had three more but Muscatine’s Olivia Harmon had five kills of her own and teammate Madison Petersen added three more kills. The Muskies had 10 unforced errors while North Scott had six.

But the Lancers took advantage of 12 unforced errors from Muscatine in the second set and McLaughlin, Kirshy and Lauren Golinghorst were dominant at the net. The hosts also got solid serving runs from Kaylee Gerardy and Nora Ralfs.

But the Muskies did not go quietly in the final set as Harmon and Petersen each put down five kills in the extended set. Graham was also up to the challenge with her kill tally.