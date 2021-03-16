Grateful to be back, Moline volleyball opens season with comeback win at Rock Island

Rock Island coach Morgan (Twing) Gray, who was married in October, thought she may have been more excited than the team to be back on the court again after going “stir crazy” waiting to play.

“It was just so nice to finally put together what we’ve been working for,” Gray said. “I’m very impressed with the way we came out that first set. As a coach, I couldn’t ask for anything more, that was awesome.”

Gray said her team, which started just one senior, got gassed in the second set. Compared to Moline, which has more club volleyball players, the Lady Rocks are still getting back into playing shape.

“I knew that was going to be one of our biggest downfalls this year, being in shape and playing through the entire way,” Gray said. “We just kind of let off the pedal and then let some errors take over, and that’s what you saw that second set. But that first set was awesome.

“I’m just glad my girls rose to the challenge today.”

Moline's Audrey Lamphier had 10 kills and three blocks in the win.

As a senior, Lamphier said she was on edge wondering when this opening day would come.