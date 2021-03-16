Grateful to be back, Moline volleyball opens season with comeback win at Rock Island

After months of wondering when, or if, they would even have a high school volleyball season, the Moline girls showed their resiliency on the court to open the season with a win at Rock Island.
Coach Sarah Fetter’s Maroons rallied in the opening set en route to a 30-28, 25-15 sweep at Rock Island Fieldhouse Tuesday night.
In a season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, both teams were elated to renew the rivalry. IHSA volleyball teams were allowed to start practicing on March 8.
“It’s awesome to be back and I think every team in Illinois can attest to that as well,” Fetter said. “Some of our pre-game conversations were just cherishing the moments that we have and how blessed we are to be able to be playing.”
Fetter pointed to the team’s resiliency in coming back to take the opening set and finish the sweep. Moline trailed 24-21 before forcing an extended opening set.
“I thought they did a great job of staying confident but level-headed in times of pressure situations,” Fetter said, “and they stuck together and did what was needed.”
Against a competitive Rock Island squad that kept things tight in the opener, the Maroons finished strong.
“We know with this old Illinois rivalry it’s always going to be emotional, but we have so much respect for each other and we knew it was going to be a grind,” Fetter said. “They gave us a run for our money last year and we knew they were going to be coming for us this year again.”
Rock Island coach Morgan (Twing) Gray, who was married in October, thought she may have been more excited than the team to be back on the court again after going “stir crazy” waiting to play.
“It was just so nice to finally put together what we’ve been working for,” Gray said. “I’m very impressed with the way we came out that first set. As a coach, I couldn’t ask for anything more, that was awesome.”
Gray said her team, which started just one senior, got gassed in the second set. Compared to Moline, which has more club volleyball players, the Lady Rocks are still getting back into playing shape.
“I knew that was going to be one of our biggest downfalls this year, being in shape and playing through the entire way,” Gray said. “We just kind of let off the pedal and then let some errors take over, and that’s what you saw that second set. But that first set was awesome.
“I’m just glad my girls rose to the challenge today.”
Moline's Audrey Lamphier had 10 kills and three blocks in the win.
As a senior, Lamphier said she was on edge wondering when this opening day would come.
“Even a week ago we didn’t know, are we going to play or are we not going to,” she said. “To finally be here with the time we have, I feel like we take it for granted. This could be our last game and we could go in quarantine. Being here is just so fun, especially being a senior.
“Even if it’s nothing that I dreamed and wished, we’re here, we’re playing, I’m playing with my team. It makes me so happy.”
Lamphier said team chemistry and closeness was key to sticking together and coming back in the opening set.
“We’re all super competitive and we all kind of have the same mentality,” she said. “We never really got down, we just had to overcome the jitters. … After this, we can definitely just push ahead and we’re going to be good the rest of the season.”
Fetter says a theme to this shortened season for her team will be cherishing every moment and “making it count.”
“Every time you step on the court, every play you make, everything that’s involved with this program and even outside of volleyball and school, too, is just making it count,” Fetter said. “This group of girls, they’ve showed up and put in the work all summer, all fall, and all winter and now the time is finally here. It’s really great to be back.”