Coming off a regional final appearance, nearly its entire starting lineup back and a top-10 state ranking attached to its name all season, the Pleasant Valley volleyball team has felt the weight of expectations this fall.
"There has been pressure on us to perform all season," PV coach Amber Hall admitted.
But as the Spartans gear up for their first state tournament appearance in six years, they are seeded seventh among the eight teams in Class 5A and considered an underdog going into Tuesday's noon quarterfinal against second-ranked Iowa City Liberty.
So in the days following the regional final triumph over Bettendorf, Hall has tried to ease that burden of expectations.
Hall called her team in and told them it would have a new "spirit animal." She showed them a video of a honey badger, which has been described as a fearless and carefree animal.
"Our coach wants us to go out there, play and not care about the mistakes we make, shake off our errors and play free," senior middle Erica Brohm said. "I think in the last few days we're playing freer than we did all season."
The Spartans have handled expectations this season. They've won 29 matches, claimed the outright Mississippi Athletic Conference title and encountered top-ranked competition.
Still, Hall and her players don't believe PV has reached its peak. For that to happen, the Spartans said they need to play loose.
"Honey badgers don't care," defensive specialist Claire Bebow said. "The pressure is off us now. We're just going to go in and have fun. We play better when we're relaxed."
This will be a new experience for everyone in PV's program.
Hall, in her ninth season as a varsity head coach, will lead a team to state for the first time. The seniors on PV's roster were in sixth grade the last time the school played in a state tournament volleyball match.
Brohm, in fact, never has stepped foot into the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
"It will be a totally new environment for me," she said. "I'm sure it is going to be pretty loud, but I'm not too concerned about the noise."
PV scrimmaged Davenport Assumption, a state qualifier in 3A, at the Quad-City Volleyball Factory last week. It allowed the Spartans to get acclimated with a sport court surface they'll see this week.
The Spartans will lean on each other to overcome any jitters.
"We have really good team chemistry," Bebow said. "We're going to embrace that honey badger mentality."
Brohm, Bebow, Emily Wood, Kaitlyn Morgan, Sara Hoskins and Kora Ruff grew up playing together on a school club team coached by Ruff's mother, Stacey.
"Just knowing what each other is capable of has helped our team," Hoskins said. "We trust each other, and we're not afraid to call somebody out and hold them accountable to work harder in practices."
Hall said that connection formed off the court has helped PV on it.
"They're just not volleyball players but teammates, good friends and they can call each other out," Hall noted. "They've done a good job of holding each other accountable to what we set for our expectations at the beginning of the year."
Hall wants her team to embrace the opportunity Tuesday.
Liberty has just two setbacks this season, one to 5A top-ranked Cedar Falls and the other to last year's 4A state champion Dubuque Wahlert.
The Lightning feature a dynamic freshman middle in Cassidy Hartmann.
"She does get the ball a lot of the time and does dominate a lot of the time," Bebow said. "We need to find a way to get them out of system."
If PV can do that, it could lead to an extended stay in Cedar Rapids.
"We know we're not expected to win, but we're still going to go out and play extremely hard and extremely well and do our best to beat them," Hoskins said. "We just don't have to put any pressure on ourselves because the pressure really isn't there now."