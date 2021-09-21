Healthy and at full strength, Blue Devils sweep Muscatine in MAC volleyball

Perhaps, the Davenport Central High School girls volleyball team has finally found the right combination.
With a shuffling lineup because of injuries and trying to find the right mix, the Blue Devils have struggled this season to find chemistry and consistency.
With a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep of Muscatine on Tuesday night at George Marshall Gym, Central may be starting to turn the corner. The Blue Devils took down the visitors, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21.
Junior hitter Delaney Graves said the energy and enthusiasm with a full team felt different against a Muskies team that had defeated Central in two sets just four days ago at the Clinton Invitational.
“Playing with our actual lineup and actual team was just a really big help,” Graves said. “We really picked it up tonight with our energy. This is really the first time we have had everybody and it felt great to get a victory.”
This was Central’s first MAC win of the season and only third overall in 13 matches. But Blue Devils coach Laura Guttman said this could be a fresh place to start.
“It was exciting to have a full lineup and finally settled on a final lineup,” Guttman said. “We really executed well and made the most of every play. All season we have focused on being tenacious and we finally were able to complete our goal. I just felt like the chemistry on the court was really great tonight and we have really been working on that.”
Graves and senior teammate Morgan Barker led Central (1-3 MAC) with nine and 10 kills, respectively. Noelle Smith also chipped in five kills for the winners.
Lilly Campbell, who has one of the wickedest jump serves in the conference, had five aces to go with her 22 assists. But Makynzee Balluff’s line drive serves also gave the Muskies (10-7, 1-4) fits as Balluff finished with five aces as well.
Barker (nine digs) and Balluff (six digs) were tough on defense as well. Sophomore Olivia Roberts paced the winners with 12 digs. Graves, Smith and Morgan Ferris each had two blocks.
Each set was close until a different player from Central stepped up to give the hosts the separation it needed.
Lyndsey Volquardsen served four straight points, aided by a pair of kills from Graves, in the first set to give the Blue Devils a 19-15 lead they did not relinquish.
In the middle set, blocks and kills from Ferris and Kate Ebeling pushed Central out ahead at 21-17 to gain control. Campbell later blistered two of her aces in the final push to win the set.
Balluff broke a 16-all tie in the final with four straight service points, helped by kills from Smith and Graves to put the Blue Devils up 20-16. Graves had five of her kills in the final set.
If the Blue Devils can play with this consistency, the record should continue to improve.
“We got it together tonight, hopefully it can continue,” Graves said.
For the Muskies, sophomore Hannah Jansen had a match-high 11 kills while Bree Seaman added eight kills and 15 digs. Ashlyn McGinnis contributed 23 assists and 13 digs. Grace Bode had 15 digs.
Muscatine coach Kara Russell did not mince words when describing her team’s performance.
“I don’t feel that we came out to play today,” Russell said. “We did not play like a team. We didn’t play with the mindset that we have to play with every game. Just some things they are going to have to start working on because we are going to start playing some harder teams here coming up.”