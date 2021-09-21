Healthy and at full strength, Blue Devils sweep Muscatine in MAC volleyball

Perhaps, the Davenport Central High School girls volleyball team has finally found the right combination.

With a shuffling lineup because of injuries and trying to find the right mix, the Blue Devils have struggled this season to find chemistry and consistency.

With a Mississippi Athletic Conference sweep of Muscatine on Tuesday night at George Marshall Gym, Central may be starting to turn the corner. The Blue Devils took down the visitors, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21.

Junior hitter Delaney Graves said the energy and enthusiasm with a full team felt different against a Muskies team that had defeated Central in two sets just four days ago at the Clinton Invitational.

“Playing with our actual lineup and actual team was just a really big help,” Graves said. “We really picked it up tonight with our energy. This is really the first time we have had everybody and it felt great to get a victory.”

This was Central’s first MAC win of the season and only third overall in 13 matches. But Blue Devils coach Laura Guttman said this could be a fresh place to start.