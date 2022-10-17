Hitting the right notes: Assumption sweeps Camanche in regional opener

After the conclusion of each match, the Davenport Assumption High School volleyball team walks over toward its student section and fans to sing the school fight song.

It was an idea first-year head coach Frank Flanagan instituted before the season. Flanagan made copies of the lyrics and the Knights spent a practice trying to learn the words.

“Frank is big on the fight song,” Assumption setter Ellie Schubert said. “He likes to get everyone engaged.”

It is still a work in progress, but Class 3A second-ranked Assumption will have more opportunities to perfect it.

Assumption opened regional play Monday night with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-11 triumph over Camanche at Assumption High School. The Knights face Tipton, a three-set winner over Fairfield, in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Flanagan admits he doesn’t know all the words, but he moves his hands around like a conductor. Several of the parents, he said, have embraced the idea.

“We still don’t quite know (the fight song) all the way,” outside hitter Dru Dorsey said. “We just sing the parts that we know.”

The school song used to be a common occurrence at athletic events, but the concept has faded in recent years at most schools.

“It gives them something to feel like they’re creating change,” Flanagan said. “We want to do something that we haven’t done yet (get to a state championship match), and this is a way to show that in a different way.

“It is a good symbolism for having pride in something that is bigger than yourself.”

The Knights (28-7) were a bit flat in the opening points of the match until Dorsey reeled off seven points from the service line, including four aces.

Assumption, coming off a five-set win over 4A second-ranked North Scott last Thursday, never trailed in the match.

“We did have a rough start, missing three serves early, so I knew I had to get the first one in and it just kept going,” Dorsey said.

Ava Schubert had a dozen kills while Maggie Johnson and Ellah Derrer each had nine. Ellie Schubert facilitated the offense with 32 assists, including a second set where the Knights ran a 6-2 offense to get more individuals playing time.

Ellie Schubert is in her first season as Assumption’s starting setter. She eclipsed 800 assists for the season in the victory.

“It has definitely been a change,” she said. “My teammates have definitely helped me get to where I am now and everyone is playing their part. I’m grateful for the team I have and the girls I play with here.”

Flanagan has seen flashes of brilliance from his sophomore setter throughout the season.

“She is transforming from being just a setter to being more of a floor general,” Flanagan said. “She’s still got a long way to go, but she’s young and you can see moments of growth, especially in some bigger matches.”

Despite the service miscues early, Assumption finished with 14 aces. Dorsey and Johnson each had four aces while Izzy Krogman compiled three.

Meanwhile, Camanche (3-21) finished the match with only seven kills. Rylan Smith, Miley Duritza and Celina Hermann each had two. Ella Blinkinsop led the defense with three blocks.

The Knights scored eight of the first 11 points in the second set. They raced out to an 8-2 lead in the final set and substituted freely.

“We need to keep working hard in practice,” Dorsey said, “because the competition is going to get better and better as we move to the last match of the year.”

It also is an opportunity to keep learning the school fight song.

"There is no place like Assumption. Where we’re all true Knights. We’ll all stand together. In all kinds of weather. We’re ONE at Assumption High!"

“It is fun to do at the end of the game,” Dorsey said. “It is good to bring the energy up in the gym.”