Howard, Clinton overcome two-set hole to beat Central in five

Makayla Howard already was nursing a headache Tuesday night.

It didn't get any better when the Clinton High School outside hitter and a teammate went for a ball near the net stand in the fifth set. Howard was accidentally kicked in the head as she hit the floor.

After lying on the George Marshall Gymnasium floor for about a minute to collect herself, Howard got up but refused to come out of the game.

“I wasn’t going to come out without winning that match,” she said. “That is just the passion I have for the sport.”

Howard and the River Queens showed plenty of resiliency.

Clinton recovered from a two-set deficit to outlast Davenport Central in a 2-hour, 5-minute tussle at George Marshall Gymnasium, 22-25, 21-25, 25-7, 25-22, 15-11.

Howard’s 35th kill secured the match for the River Queens in Amber Griswold’s head coaching debut.

“The biggest thing we’ve asked Makayla to do this year is step up as a leader, not necessarily in the athleticism department, but stepping up and encouraging teammates and giving useful feedback and keeping the girls together when times get really hard,” Griswold said. “She did a great job of holding her team together tonight.”

Central was sharper and crisper in the final stretches of the first two sets. Kate Ebeling had back-to-back kills to close out the opener and delivered the final point of the second set to give the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead.

“What a great match,” Central coach Jami Hester-Baumer said. “Both teams competed and worked their butts off. We executed and I’m very proud of our team.”

Griswold’s message to her team was fairly straightforward after the second set.

“Playing good volleyball means having tight games,” she said. “We have to decide if we can dig down deep and continue to fight or do we fold?

“Our motto this year is ‘Chasing the Fun’ and how are we going to make this game fun tonight? We’ve got to step up and control the net and focus on our defense.”

Howard, who also had 16 digs and four aces, was dominant through the match. She had at least seven kills in each of the first four sets.

The River Queens scored the first six points of the third set and breezed to an easy win. The fourth set was knotted at 22, but a service ace from Avery Dohrn coupled with kills from Jordan Eggers and Howard evened the match at two sets apiece.

Service errors piled up for Central. After committing just one in the opening set, it had 11 in the final four.

“Definitely a game-changer for us not being able to have that first offensive aggression,” Hester-Baumer said. “This was our first match, so we learned a lot and we’ll come back tomorrow at practice and get after it.”

Clinton controlled the net in the fifth set with seven blocks.

“I think we just had so much passion, we wanted that game so bad,” Howard said. “We were just trying for every single ball and not letting anything drop.”

While Howard played the lead role for the River Queens, she had some help.

Rylee Wisor had 41 assists and Tess Ferguson collected six blocks. Mia Tubbs finished with nine kills and a pair of blocks. Julia Suessmith, quiet for most of the match, delivered four critical points in the final game. Avery Dohrn was 27-of-27 from the service line with a pair of aces.

It added up to a momentum-building win for the River Queens.

“This is exactly the kind of match we need to know we can overcome any obstacle that steps in our way,” Griswold said. “The thing I have asked from them since Day 1 was to have each other’s back. We’re chasing fun, having a great time and working hard.

“This is the exact thing we needed to push us through the rest of the season.”

Ebeling led Central’s balanced attack with 15 kills. Stella Smith finished with 12 and Emma Hendershoot added 10. Jillian Darland dished out 33 assists. Freshman libero Addyson Miguel was a bright spot for the Blue Devils with at least 20 digs.