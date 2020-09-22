Howard powers River Queens past Wildcats in four sets

Like the rest of her teammates, Clinton High School volleyball player Makayla Howard is trending up.
In her first season on varsity, the sophomore is showing the rest of the Mississippi Athletic Conference what to expect in the next few seasons.
Howard jump-started Clinton in the first set of Tuesday night’s conference match against Davenport North with seven kills and three aces and finished the evening with a team-high 17 kills to lead the River Queens past the Wildcats, 25-23, 25-18, 26-28, 25-20.
Howard also threw in 17 digs and two blocks as Clinton improved to 11-6, 3-2 in the MAC.
North’s Layne Wright and Olivia Falborg carried the home team’s effort with 20 and 16 kills, respectively.
But it was Howard’s powerful, right-handed swing from the outside that got Clinton going in the opening set. She also had three aces during a key serving run that gave Clinton a 19-15 edge in the first set before holding off a late Wildcat rally. Howard also killed the final point of the opening set.
“She’s been a huge help for us offensively,” Clinton coach Micah Cewe said. “When we need a ball put away, she’s been able to do that for us. I think a lot of teams know that and have put a good block on her, at times. But as hard as she swings, she makes it really difficult on the defense.”
An example of that came in the second set as North (5-6, 2-3 MAC) started to get in front of Howard’s attacks. The Wildcats’ McKenna Rebarcak had three blocks alone on Howard in the second set.
But that’s when Howard’s teammates filled the void.
Kailyn Graves put down four kills and Ali House and Makenzie Cooley put down kills and had some key blocks as the visitors won the second set. Lakin Houzenga had a nine-point service run that gave Clinton control in the second set as well.
Falborg and Wright nearly single-handedly lifted North to a win in the third set. Falborg smashed 10 kills and Wright put down six kills.
North seemed to be pushing the match to a fifth set, getting out to an 8-3 lead in the fourth set before Howard revved it up again. Although this time, she used finesse with a pair of tip shots as part of a four-kill mark in the clinching set.
The visitors also got key service runs from Mya Price, Alexys Lemke and Elle Davis. Clinton eventually went ahead 21-17 after a key service run from Lemke as Cooley and Graves put down kills to clinch the win.
“I think we just needed to be more consistent after that (third-set loss),” Howard said. “We had a lot of people step up.”
Howard, who plays for Iowa Select in the off-season, said she is just trying to get better each match and gave a lot of the credit to her setter, Jamie Greenwalt, who finished with 41 assists.
Although Falborg and Wright put up big attack totals, Clinton’s defense kept the rest of the Wildcats in check.
Houzenga (28 digs), Rylie Mussman (25 digs) and Lemke (15 digs) were a huge reason the rest of North’s attackers finished with a handful of kills for the match.
“It’s never easy to win on the road in the MAC and that’s a good team in North,” Cewe said. “I give our girls credit, when we play defense like that, it keeps our offense alive and gives us a lot more swings.”
Rileigh Antle had 42 assists for the Wildcats while Halle Walkup added 39 digs. Maya Beasley finished with 15 digs for North.
