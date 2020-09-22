Howard powers River Queens past Wildcats in four sets

An example of that came in the second set as North (5-6, 2-3 MAC) started to get in front of Howard’s attacks. The Wildcats’ McKenna Rebarcak had three blocks alone on Howard in the second set.

But that’s when Howard’s teammates filled the void.

Kailyn Graves put down four kills and Ali House and Makenzie Cooley put down kills and had some key blocks as the visitors won the second set. Lakin Houzenga had a nine-point service run that gave Clinton control in the second set as well.

Falborg and Wright nearly single-handedly lifted North to a win in the third set. Falborg smashed 10 kills and Wright put down six kills.

North seemed to be pushing the match to a fifth set, getting out to an 8-3 lead in the fourth set before Howard revved it up again. Although this time, she used finesse with a pair of tip shots as part of a four-kill mark in the clinching set.

The visitors also got key service runs from Mya Price, Alexys Lemke and Elle Davis. Clinton eventually went ahead 21-17 after a key service run from Lemke as Cooley and Graves put down kills to clinch the win.

“I think we just needed to be more consistent after that (third-set loss),” Howard said. “We had a lot of people step up.”