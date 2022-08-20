'Hungry' Knights have new coach and a singular focus

The Assumption High School volleyball program has a new voice in the gym directing workouts this fall.

Frank Flanagan comes with a mobile whiteboard that is filled each day with detailed practice information.

“We definitely have a plan every time we step out there,” senior libero Lily VanSeveren said. “We come in and we know what we’re going to do.”

Assumption made four consecutive trips to the state tournament and won an average of 27 matches a season the past seven years under Bre Scherler, but the Knights admit the energy has ratcheted up in workouts with Flanagan.

The 31-year-old, who runs the Iowa Select club program in the Quad-Cities, took over a team chock full of talent when Scherler stepped down in the spring.

Raised in California, the former St. Ambrose University setter has made coaching stops at Assumption, Rock Island Alleman and with Augustana College's men's and women's programs in recent seasons.

“The energy level has definitely risen to more of a hungry attitude and really wanting it more than we’ve ever wanted it,” senior all-stater A.J. Schubert said. “It is a lot more focus, and Frank does a really good job explaining and keeping it together.

“He’s very put together as a coach and keeps our minds from wandering off.”

During a recent practice, expectations were laid out on the whiteboard. Formations were diagrammed. Statistics were provided from a past practice. The specific teams for that day's workout were written out.

"I do like having a structured practice," junior outside Maggie Johnson said. "A lot of it is skill to game play. How do we incorporate our skills into what we're going to be doing in practice?"

When the actual practice commenced, everybody on the roster — varsity or junior varsity — was engaged.

“There is a lot of movement in the gym,” Johnson said. “Practices are very inclusive, with everyone getting a lot of reps and touches. It makes everyone excited to come to practice.”

Assumption is projected to be near the top of the Mississippi Athletic Conference and on the list of contenders for a Class 3A state championship this season.

Schubert, Johnson, VanSeveren, Ava Harris-Shepard, Dru Dorsey and Izzy Krogman saw playing time in the Knights’ 35-win campaign that ended in the state semifinals against West Liberty.

That experience, coupled with 6-foot-3 freshman middle Ellah Derrer and sophomore setter Ellie Schubert, gives the Knights oodles of firepower.

“The talent in the gym has definitely risen,” said A.J. Schubert, who committed to Division I Tennessee Tech earlier this summer and is on pace to become the school's career leader kills, aces and blocks. “It is super competitive every single day and everybody is fighting for a spot, wanting to show leadership and get on the floor.”

The ultimate objective is not a conference title or a No. 1 state ranking.

"Our goal is to win the last match of the year," Flanagan stated.

For all its recent success, Assumption has not figured out how to get past the state semifinals. It has suffered five-set setbacks at the state tournament in two of the past three seasons.

“A lot of us were on the court last year when we lost, so we’re super hungry and we want to get to that next step,” VanSeveren said. “We all want the same thing and we keep each other motivated.”

To make certain his team is equipped for the big moment, Flanagan said it is vital for his team to be put in some uncomfortable situations between now and mid-October.

Assumption should be challenged at weekend tournaments hosted by Mount Vernon and Linn-Mar in September. North Scott and Pleasant Valley figure to be demanding tests, too.

"The motivation is there right now, but it is easy to have that because we haven't faced any adversity yet," Flanagan said. "That will be the really fun part.

"When things don't go exactly as we imagined them, what's the level of response and resilience? We're going to have little moments of that in the last match of the year where we're going to have to respond quickly. Hopefully, we have some built-up reassurances from how we respond to things like that."

Schubert, Johnson, Dorsey and Annika Kotula will be Assumption's pin hitters. Harris-Shepard and Derrer occupy the middle with Ellie Schubert and Maddie Dobbels as the setters.

"Both of those setters pushing each other is going to be really important for us," Flanagan said.

VanSeveren, Krogman and sophomore Elizabeth Snyder anchor the back row.

"It is a very connected group," Johnson said. "Everyone works really well together and we know how much of an opportunity we have here.

"We're a very unified team and we're ready to fight for this team and program."