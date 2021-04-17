Hunter, Schumaker propel Panther volleyball past Rocks

United Township also got contributions from junior Tess Earl with 25 assists, VanTieghem with five kills and three blocks, and senior Allison Mirimanian with four kills, two blocks and three assists.

“As a team, our players stepped off of the bus ready to compete and lift each other up, and the energy level kept rising throughout the match; what a great team effort,” said UT Coach Kuffler.

The second set was much closer as Rock Island and UT traded the lead in the early going until they were tied at 17-17. A violation and two shots at the net from the Rock Island hitters that were called out allowed the Panthers to pull ahead, and net scores by UT junior Nicole VanTieghem and Hunter closed out the set and match for the visitors.

With the win, United Township improves to 4-8 on the season and in WB6 play. Coach Morgan Gray’s Rocks have struggled through several close matches in the last two weeks and sit at 7-8 on the season and 6-6 in the conference.