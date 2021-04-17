Hunter, Schumaker propel Panther volleyball past Rocks

The chips seemed to be stacked against the United Township volleyball team in its early Saturday morning match on the road against Rock Island.
Friday night was UT’s homecoming, and the bus ride to the Rocky Field House was marred by mechanical problems.
None of the extraneous stuff ended up mattering, however, as the Panthers overpowered Rocky in the first set (25-11) and pulled away in the second (25-20) to win the Western Big 6 showdown.
“I have been waiting for us to play up to our full potential, and the energy and focus early in the morning against Rock Island was outstanding and fun to be a part of,” said UT’s first-year Coach Kylie Kuffler. “We have had many matches where I felt we showed glimpses of how good we could play, but against Rocky the teamwork we displayed was great, and our players really worked hard to dig balls off the floor, and set up our power game at the net.”
The Panthers served with precision and power in the first set and played nearly error-free volleyball. Led by seniors Jade Hunter and Kyra Schumaker, UT streaked out to an early lead and never let their collective foot off the gas.
Hunter, UT’s multi-sport star, dominated the morning with 15 kills and 20 digs, and Schumaker was equally impressive with seven aces and 21 digs.
United Township also got contributions from junior Tess Earl with 25 assists, VanTieghem with five kills and three blocks, and senior Allison Mirimanian with four kills, two blocks and three assists.
“As a team, our players stepped off of the bus ready to compete and lift each other up, and the energy level kept rising throughout the match; what a great team effort,” said UT Coach Kuffler.
The second set was much closer as Rock Island and UT traded the lead in the early going until they were tied at 17-17. A violation and two shots at the net from the Rock Island hitters that were called out allowed the Panthers to pull ahead, and net scores by UT junior Nicole VanTieghem and Hunter closed out the set and match for the visitors.
With the win, United Township improves to 4-8 on the season and in WB6 play. Coach Morgan Gray’s Rocks have struggled through several close matches in the last two weeks and sit at 7-8 on the season and 6-6 in the conference.
“Our conference is so unpredictable and competitive, teams with few conference wins are still capable of playing at a very high level, and UT showed us that on any given day they can definitely take care of business,” Gray said. “My compliments to UT Coach Kuffler, she doesn’t let her team get down from an attitude perspective and has them playing with confidence and energy.”
Rocky was again without one its key players, sophomore Emily Allison. Juniors Grace Gustafson (four kills and two blocks), Campbell Kelley (four kills and one block), Gabriella Tabor (nine digs), Sophia Sigler (four assists and one ace), Lexi Thompson (three kills and one block), and Isabella Allison (four assists) all stepped-up their games in the second set to keep Rocky close.
“Next week we have matches against Galesburg and Orion and finish our season on the road against Sterling, and our goal for the week is to play with a high level of intensity, figure things out on the court as each set progresses, and eliminate errors,” Gray said.
The Panthers end their season next week against conference powerhouses Moline and Sterling.
“Anything can happen in the Western Big 6 so we are going to leave everything on the court," Kuffler said. "I can promise our players will work together, bring a great deal of effort and have fun, and that’s all a coach can ask for.”