IHSA Girls' Volleyball Regionals

CLASS 4A MOLINE REGIONAL
Tuesday: No. 1 Moline vs. No. 7 United Township, 5:30 p.m.; No. 4 Minooka vs. No. 6 Quincy, 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.
FYI: During their run to the Western Big 6 Conference championship, the host Maroons (27-7) ran the table with a 14-0 record wile not dropping a single set in conference play. Moline is in the pursuit of its first regional title since 2008. ... Looking to pull a major upset is rival UT (2-24), which scored both of its wins in Big 6 play. The Panthers' last regional title came in 2001.
Up next: The Moline Regional champion faces the Normal Community Regional winner next Monday at 7 in the Pekin Sectional semifinals.
CLASS 3A GALESBURG REGIONAL
Tuesday: No. 1 Rock Island vs. No. 6 Galesburg, 5:30 p.m.; No. 4 Dixon vs. No. 5 Dunlap, 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.
FYI: The Lady Rocks (19-11) finished as the Western Big 6 Conference runner-up to Moline with an 11-3 record; in addition to its two league losses to the Maroons (and a three-set non-conference defeat last Monday), Rocky split with Sterling in conference play. The last regional title for Rock Island was a 4A crown in 2013. ... Galesburg (12-23) is hoping to mark longtime coach Marla Clay's final season with its first regional championship since 2007.
Up next: The Galesburg Regional champion faces the Washington Regional winner in next Monday's 6:30 p.m. Dunlap Sectional semifinal.
CLASS 3A STERLING REGIONAL
Tuesday: No. 2 Geneseo vs. No. 8 Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.; No. 3 Sterling vs. No. 7 LaSalle-Peru, 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.
FYI: Finishing 9-5 in the Western Big 6 Conference, the Lady Leafs (21-12) ended up in fourth place, just one game behind third-place Sterling (14-17-1) and two behind runner-up Rock Island. Geneseo is seeking a second regional title in three postseasons (there was no postseason in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) after winning just three titles prior to 2018. ... Sterling last failed to advance beyond the regional round in 2012; the Golden Warriors are the back-to-back reigning 3A state champions.
Up next: The Sterling Regional champion faces the Streator Regional winner next Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Dunlap Sectional semifinals.
CLASS 2A SHERRARD REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 8 Mercer County vs. No. 10 Alleman, 5:30 p.m.; No. 5 Rockridge vs. No. 12 Beardstown, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Macomb vs. MerCo-Alleman winner, 5:30 p.m.; No. 3 Sherrard vs. Rockridge-Beardstown winner, 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.
FYI: Coming off a championship run in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division with an 11-1 league mark, the host Tigers (31-4) need just one win to tie the single-season school record set by the 1989 squad that finished 32-3 and took fourth at the Class A state tournament. ... Sherrard last earned a regional title in 2010. ... Rockridge's 23-5-3 record earned it a single-season victory record; the Rockets also finished 10-2 in the TRAC West, splitting their matches with both Sherrard and third-place Monmouth-Roseville. ... Rockridge's last regional title was in '08. ... The other area teams here, Alleman (7-20) and Mercer County (14-10), are both seeking their first regional titles; prior to consolidation, Aledo won a district plaque in 1980 and a regional crown in 1988.
Up next: The Sherrard Regional champion faces the Bureau Valley Regional winner next Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Knoxville Sectional semifinals.
CLASS 2A PROPHETSTOWN REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 8 Kewanee vs. No. 10 Canton, 6 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Erie-Prophetstown vs. Kewanee-Canton winner, 5:30 p.m.; No. 3 Orion vs. No. 7 Riverdale, 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.
FYI: Seeking their first regional title as a co-op, the host Panthers (12-20-1) look to do so against an evenly-matched field. Prior to the co-op, Erie won three regionals in a six-year span from 2008-13; Prophetstown last won a regional in 1982. ... Orion (15-18-1), by contrast, is looking to maintain its ongoing string of eight consecutive regional championships; the Chargers have won 11 such titles in the last 12 years. ... Riverdale (8-24-1) has two regional plaques in the last three postseason cycles. ... Kewanee (8-25) last won regionals in 2001, the year the Boilermakers reached the Class A Sweet 16.
Up next: The Prophetstown Regional champion faces the Illini West Regional winner next Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Knoxville Sectional semifinals.
CLASS 2A BYRON REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 9 Rockford Christian vs. No. 10 West Carroll, 5:30 p.m.; No. 7 Winnebago vs. No. 11 Poplar Grove North Boone, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Rock Falls vs. RC-WC winner, 5:30 p.m.; No. 3 Byron vs. Winnebago-NB winner, 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.
FYI: Closing an 11-17-1 campaign with three straight losses, West Carroll's Thunder looks to recapture its thunder and earn their first postseason hardware since taking three regional titles in four years from 2006-09.
Up next: The Byron Regional champion faces the Genoa-Kingston Regional winner next Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Oregon Sectional semifinals.
CLASS 1A WILLIAMSFIELD REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 6 ROWVA-Williamsfield vs. No. 7 Brimfield, 6 p.m. Tuesday: No. 3 Wethersfield vs. No. 12 Galva, 5:30 p.m.; No. 5 Elmwood vs. No. 10 Ridgewood, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Roanoke-Benson vs. R/W-Brimfield winner, 5:30 p.m.; Wethersfield-Galva winner vs. Elmwood-Ridgewood winner, 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.
FYI: Before sliding to a 9-22 finish in 2019, Wethersfield's Lady Geese (22-12) had reeled off seven straight regional titles from 2012-18, a stretch that included back-to-back sectional crowns in 2015-16 and a third-place 1A state finish in '15. ... Both Galva (6-26) and the Ridgewood co-op (8-17) seek their first postseason gold; prior to the co-op, Cambridge won back-to-back regionals in 2003-04; AlWood won a regional in 1993. ... ROWVA-Williamsfield could be the dark horse here; the Cougars finished 9-2 and took second place in the Lincoln Trail Conference.
Up next: The Williamsfield Regional champion plays the West Prairie Regional winner next Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Abingdon-Avon Sectional semifinals.
CLASS 1A ASHTON-FRANKLIN CENTER REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 10 Ashton-Franklin Center vs. No. 11 LaMoille, 6 p.m. Tuesday: No. 4 Annawan vs. No. 14 Amboy, 5:30 p.m.; No. 6 Polo vs. No. 12 DePue, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 1 Pearl City vs. AFC-LaMoille winner, 5:30 p.m.; Annawan-Amboy winner vs. Polo-DePue winner, 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.
FYI: After finishing 8-3 and tying United for third place in a highly competitive Lincoln Trail Conference race, the Bravettes (21-8-3) now focus on the task of winning their second regional title in the last three postseasons. ... Annawan had won four straight until a three-set loss to ROWVA-Williamsfield last Wednesday denied it a second-place LTC finish.
Up next: The Ashton-Franklin Center Regional champion faces the Indian Creek Regional winner next Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Serena Sectional semifinals.
CLASS 1A EASTLAND REGIONAL
Tonight: No. 7 Milledgeville vs. No. 8 Forreston, 6 p.m. Tuesday: No. 3 Lanark Eastland vs. No. 13 Morrison, 5:30 p.m.; No. 5 Fulton vs. No. 9 Hanover River Ridge, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Sterling Newman vs. Milledgeville-Forreston winner, 5:30 p.m.; Eastland-Morrison winner vs. Fulton-River Ridge winner, 6:30 p.m. Thursday: Championship, 6 p.m.
FYI: Finishing their debut season in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference at 8-4 and tied for second with Forreston in the South Division, the Fulton Steamers (17-16) could set up a title-match showdown with NUIC South winner Eastland (23-10), which swept Fulton in two regular-season meetings. ... The Steamers seek their fourth regional title in the last six postseasons and their second in a row.
Up next: The Eastland Regional champion faces the Henry-Senachwine Regional winner next Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Serena Sectional semifinals.