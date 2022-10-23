IHSA Girls' Volleyball Regionals

Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional

Tuesday: No. 3 Bradley-Bourbonnais (22-10) vs. No. 5 Minooka (14-21), 6 p.m. Thursday's championship: No. 2 Moline (24-9) vs. Tuesday winner, 6 p.m.

FYI: After winning its first regional championship in 13 years last season, the Western Big 6 Conference champion Maroons now look for consecutive regional titles for the first time since winning five in a row from 2004-08, part of a stretch in which Moline took 12 regional crowns in 15 seasons. ... Moline has yet to face either Bradley-Bourbonnais or Minooka this season.

Class 4A Quincy Regional

Tuesday: No. 1 Normal Community (23-12) vs. No. 7 United Township (2-25), 6 p.m.; No. 4 Pekin (21-13) vs. No. 6 Quincy (17-17), 7 p.m. Thursday's championship: 6 p.m.

FYI: The Lady Panthers come into regional play looking to break a 22-match losing streak and win for the first time since topping Alleman in three sets in their Western Big 6 opener on Sept. 1. ... UT last won a regional championship in 2001. ... During the regular season, UT lost twice to Quincy in conference play, but did not face either NCHS or Pekin.

What's next: The Bradley-Bourbonnais and Quincy regional winners will face each other next Monday at 7 p.m. in the Normal Community Sectional semifinals.

Class 3A Geneseo Regional

Tuesday: No. 2 Rock Island (20-12) vs. No. 6 Sterling (12-20-2), 6 p.m.; No. 3 Geneseo (18-14) vs. No. 5 LaSalle-Peru (22-11), 7 p.m. Thursday's championship: 6 p.m.

FYI: After tying Quincy for second place in the Western Big 6, Rock Island looks to win back-to-back regional titles for the first time since 2010-11 as it opens against a Sterling club it topped twice in conference play. ... Geneseo, which won its most recent regional crown in 2018, also swept Sterling in Big 6 action but lost both of its matches against Rock Island.

What's next: The Geneseo Regional champion advances to next Monday's 7 p.m. semifinal at the LaSalle-Peru Sectional to face the winner of the Metamora Regional.

Class 2A Orion Regional

Monday: No. 7 Riverdale (11-20) vs. No. 9 Kewanee (11-22-1), 6 p.m.; No. 5 Mercer County (15-14) vs. No. 11 Alleman (6-21), 7 p.m. Tuesday: No. 1 Orion (27-8) vs. Riverdale/Kewanee winner, 6 p.m.; No. 4 Knoxville (22-12-1) vs. MerCo/Alleman winner, 7 p.m. Thursday's championship: 6 p.m.

FYI: Beginning their bid for their first regional title since 2019 at home, the Chargers could either face a Riverdale club with which they split their two Three Rivers West matches or see Kewanee for the first time this season. ... Orion also has two wins over Knoxville and a win over Mercer County, but did not face Alleman this fall. ... The Pioneers closed their regular season with a three-set win over MerCo. ... In Lincoln Trail Conference play, Knoxville swept MerCo in the teams' sole meeting.

What's next: The Orion Regional champion advances to next Monday's Farmington Sectional semifinals and will face the winner of the Quincy Notre Dame Regional at 6 p.m.

Class 2A Hall Regional

Tonight: No. 8 Bureau Valley (12-17) vs. No. 10 Spring Valley Hall (7-22-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Sherrard (28-7) vs. BV/Hall winner, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Rockridge (20-11-1) vs. No. 6 Princeton (12-18), 7 p.m. Thursday's championship: 6 p.m.

FYI: After falling a win short of its first regional title since 2010 last year, Sherrard (28-7) looks to get over the hump as it is coming off its second straight Three Rivers West Division title. ... The Tigers have a win over Hall this season, but have yet to face BV. ... Rockridge, which is seeking its first regional crown since 2008, will face Princeton for the first time this fall as it hopes for a third matchup with Sherrard, which swept the Rockets in two conference matches.

What's next: The winner of the Hall Regional advances to next Monday's 7 p.m. Farmington Sectional semifinal to take on the Monmouth-Roseville Regional champion.

Class 2A Rock Falls Regional

Tonight: No. 8 Sandwich (11-21) vs. No. 9 Stillman Valley (12-22), 7 p.m.; No. 7 Erie-Prophetstown (15-14-3) vs. No. 10 Mendota (10-19-3), 8 p.m. Tuesday: No. 1 Rock Falls (32-3) vs. Sandwich/SV winner, 7 p.m.; No. 4 Oregon (21-11) vs. E-P/Mendota winner, 8 p.m. Thursday's championship: 7 p.m.

FYI: The E-P co-op is seeking its first regional title, with Erie last winning regionals in 2013 and Prophetstown in 1982. ... The Panthers have a win over Mendota this season and have also beaten Stillman Valley, but have not yet faced the other clubs here.

What's next: The Rock Falls Regional champion advances to next Monday's Winnebago Sectional to face the Woodstock Marian Regional winner at 6 p.m.

Class 2A West Carroll Regional

Tonight: No. 6 Winnebago (13-15-2) vs. No. 11 Byron (8-24-1), 6 p.m. Tuesday: No. 2 Rockford Lutheran vs. Winnebago/Byron winner, 6 p.m.; No. 3 Rockford Christian (21-10-1) vs. No. 5 West Carroll (22-9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday: Championship match, 6 p.m.

FYI: After going 11-3 to finish second behind Galena in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's West Division, the host Thunder now look to bring home their first regional trophy since 2009. ... The only other club here that West Carroll has faced is Byron, which lost in two sets to the Thunder in their Aug. 23 opener.

What's next: The West Carroll Regional champion advances to next Monday's Winnebago Sectional to face the Aurora Rosary Regional winner at 7 p.m.

Class 1A Annawan Regional

Tonight: No. 10 Amboy (7-22) vs. No. 11 Ridgewood (4-27), 6 p.m. Tuesday: No. 4 Forreston (25-9-1) vs. No. 13 LaMoille (3-25), 6 p.m.; No. 6 Hanover River Ridge (15-14-3) vs. No. 12 Morrison (4-25), 7 p.m. Wednesday: No. 1 Annawan (26-3) vs. Amboy/Ridgewood winner, 6 p.m.; Forreston/LaMoille winner vs. River Ridge/Morrison winner, 7 p.m. Thursday's championship: 6 p.m.

FYI: Runners-up in the Lincoln Trail Conference behind another No. 1 regional seed in Princeville, the Bravettes set a single-season record with 26 wins, breaking the mark of 24 set by their last two regional-title teams (2010 and '18). ... Annawan topped Ridgewood in LTC play this season and also has a win over Morrison, but did not play any of the other clubs here.

What's next: The Annawan Regional champion advances to next Monday's Forreston Sectional to face the Aurora Christian Regional winner at 6 p.m.

Class 1A Polo Regional

Tonight: No. 7 Lanark Eastland (16-17) vs. No. 8 Pearl City (10-22-2), 6 p.m. Tuesday: No. 3 Fulton (26-7-1) vs. No. 14 Ashton-Franklin Center (4-24-1), 6 p.m.; No. 5 Milledgeville (17-13-1) vs. No. 9 Polo (10-16-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Sterling Newman (24-7-1) vs. Eastland/Pearl City winner, 6 p.m.; Fulton/AFC winner vs. Milledgeville/Polo winner, 7 p.m. Thursday's championship: 6 p.m.

FYI: Finishing second to Forreston in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's South Division, Fulton begins its bid for its second regional title in the last three postseasons against an AFC club it defeated four times this season — twice in conference play and twice at tournaments. The Steamers also have two conference wins over both Milledgeville and Polo.

What's next: The Polo Regional winner advances to next Monday's Forreston Sectional to face the Peru St. Bede Regional champion at 7 p.m.

Class 1A Wethersfield Regional

Tonight: No. 8 Peoria Christian (10-20) vs. No. 9 Galva (12-20), 6 p.m. Tuesday: No. 3 ROWVA-Williamsfield (24-9) vs. No. 14 Stark County (1-27), 6 p.m.; No. 7 Varna Midland (11-22) vs. No. 11 Peoria Heights (3-22), 7 p.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Wethersfield (23-10-1) vs. PC/Galva winner, 6 p.m.; R-W/Stark County winner vs. Midland/Peoria Heights winner, 7 p.m. Thursday's championship: 6 p.m.

FYI: After finishing third in the Lincoln Trail Conference, the host Lady Geese look to lift a regional-title plaque for the first time since capping a run of seven straight championships in 2018. ... Wethersfield topped Galva in LTC play, but has not faced Peoria Christian.

What's next: The Wethersfield Regional champion advances to next Monday's Brimfield Sectional to face the West Central Regional winner in a 7 p.m. semifinal.

-- Compiled by Terry Duckett