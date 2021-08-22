Illinois area volleyball teams, players to watch

Teams to watch
Orion: With their second-place finish in the Three Rivers West ending a run of seven straight conference championships, the Chargers look to regain their ascendancy after finishing 11-7 this past spring, including a 6-2 conference mark which enabled them to edge Riverdale by a half-game for the runner-up position.
Riverdale: A new era begins for the Rams (8-6, 6-3 TRAC West) as for the first time in 15 years, Lisa Black will not be on their sidelines as head coach. Fulton graduate Dawn Temple looks to take the reins and maintain a high level of success with a program that for years has vied with Orion for Three Rivers supremacy.
Erie-Prophetstown: After falling just short of a Three Rivers East Division title with a 6-2 conference record, the Panthers (8-4) look to overcome the graduation of several top players and rebuild around a solid young nucleus in order to mount another challenge for the conference championship.
Mercer County: The Golden Eagles (9-4) finished 6-4 to tie Wethersfield for fourth in the Lincoln Trail Conference, the two finishing a half-game behind third-place Annawan, and with several key players returning look to work their way up into title contention in 2021.
Wethersfield: Coming off a 10-9 finish that included a 6-4 Lincoln Trail Conference mark, the Lady Geese are aiming even higher this fall as they fielded a young squad this past spring, with many of their standouts back in the fold.
Players to watch
McKenna Blackwell, Sherrard: The sophomore is coming off a season in which she earned unanimous first-team All-Three Rivers West honors, leading the Tigers with 89 digs, 88 kills and 14 service aces.
Rachel Bowers, Orion: Developed into a key asset for the Chargers as a freshman last spring, finishing with 90 kills and 41 digs.
Kennedy Buck, Erie-Prophetstown: The All-Three Rivers East standout led the Panthers with 221 assists along with 51 digs and 14 aces in her debut season.
Kaylee Celus, Annawan: As a freshman, she earned co-Most Valuable Player honors for the Bravettes with 152 assists, 82 digs and 22 service aces.
Lacey Eissens, West Carroll: The junior outside hitter was solid both up front (91 kills) and in the back row (90 digs) as she earned All-Northwest Upstate Illini West Division honors.
Emma Ellenberger, Wethersfield: One of the young guns for the Lady Geese, the first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference standout had a well-rounded rookie season with 118 assists, 117 digs and 108 kills along with 18 service aces.
Kierney McDonald, Rockridge: The senior middle hitter is the one returning regular starter from the Rockets' 12-3 squad that won the Three Rivers Conference's West Division with a 9-1 record. She posted a team-best 111 kills this past spring to go with 24 blocks and was a first-team All-Conference pick.