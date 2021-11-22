Illinois can't end Iowa's stranglehold on All-Star volleyball match

Rockridge High School's Kierney McDonald and Morgan McClain could not attend last week's lone practice for the Iowa versus Illinois Senior All-Star match because of a basketball conflict.

So when they walked into the gym at Beyond the Baseline on Monday night for the seventh annual volleyball match between the bordering states, it was somewhat of an awkward experience.

"It was kind of hard to come in and be like, 'Hey, my name is Kierney and let's play volleyball together,'" McDonald said. "Still, it was a fun time.

"I've watched on the sidelines for the last three or four years, so when I got the email to say I had been selected, it was really, really special. It was kind of like a full circle moment."

Iowa remained perfect in the event with a 25-19, 25-18, 26-24 victory. The result was secondary afterward.

It was a night reserved for forming friendships, rekindling old ones and making memories.

Besides a volleyball match that lasted around 90 minutes, there was a dance off between the two sides between sets. That ended in a draw.

Afterward, the sides came together and posed for photographs.