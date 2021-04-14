Illinois Pacesetter: Awbrey sets Chargers up for success

Teaming up with Catour in the fall of 2019, Awbrey played a key part to help Orion to a 37-2 finish that included IHSA Class 2A regional and sectional championships.

"Faith and I worked very well together, and we pushed each other to be better," she said. "She pushed me to be the best setter I could be and gave me tips. She was like a role model for me, and I wanted to run the court like she did."

While Awbrey felt that taking on the setting duties full-time was a possibility, she was not entirely certain of it at first. The delayed start to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic did not help matters either.

"We didn't know for sure what everyone's roles were going to be at first," Awbrey said. "I knew (going to a 5-1 offense) would be a possibility, so I prepared myself for it mentally and physically."

Awbrey knew that part of her responsibility as a senior captain would be to help guide the Chargers through a transition period after graduating several top performers from the previous season's Elite Eight club.

"At the beginning of the season, we knew we had a lot of rebuilding to do after losing five seniors who were the core of our team," said Awbrey, who will continue her volleyball career in the fall at Augustana College.