Illinois Pacesetter: Moline's Ramsay paving way to conference title

“She’s definitely come out of her shell a lot more,” Fetter said. “She’s a person that’s really stepped up as a leader this year. Ella is definitely a player who leads by example, but she’s worked really hard to be more vocal and that kind of ‘rah rah’ player that every team needs to keep the momentum going to get out of tough situations.”

Those leadership qualities were on full display Tuesday during Moline’s biggest match of the season.

The Maroons knocked off Rock Island in straight sets on the road to improve to 11-0 in WB6 play. Ramsay had a team-high seven kills and four aces. She was dominant from start to finish, quite literally. She started and ended the game with a kill. But it was her celebrations after every kill that seemed to spark the Maroons, even when things got dicey late in the second set.

“I like to take action and sometimes when we are in a little bit of a rut, I’ll tell my setters to just get me the ball because I have the confidence that I can put it away,” Ramsay said. “I just try to keep everybody mentally intact. But I’m very lucky to have the team I have. We are all leaders.”

The mental part of the game is where Ramsay excels.