Illinois Pacesetters: Barickman twins elevate Geneseo volleyball program

GENESEO — A unique connection and work ethic between Geneseo’s Barickman twin sisters continues to set a good example and elevate the volleyball program.
Abbi and Maddi Barickman, who have brought effort and stability in three different sports the last few years, are once again main pillars of the Leafs’ volleyball success this season.
Going from the basketball court to playing their first high school volleyball match in just a few days, the twins’ club volleyball experience throughout the hoops season made the transition smooth.
Both committed to continue their volleyball careers at North Central College in Naperville, the Barickmans are this week’s Illinois Pacesetters for each of their contributions.
The Geneseo volleyball team is off to a 4-0 start in the Western Big 6 Conference with four sweeps.
Through three matches, Abbi led the team with 23 kills and three aces. Maddi posted six aces, 12 kills, 13 digs and nearly half the team’s assists at 29.
Playing and practicing together in a turbulent offseason during the COVID-19 pandemic was valuable to keeping their game sharp. In periods of quarantine and isolation from team activities, the Barickmans always had each other.
“We would be able to go out in the yard and hit a volleyball around or dribble a basketball in our driveway,” Maddi said. “That was really nice to have somebody to do stuff with and I’m really thankful that I didn’t have to spend that time alone.”
The twins have two younger sisters — Elli (seventh grade) and Katherine (fifth grade), so they also could play two-on-two volleyball (or three-on-three with the parents) in the backyard.
With Maddi a setter and Abbi a hitter, they play complementary positions, making it natural during practice together. As twin sisters, that connection is even stronger.
A sort of sixth sense of what the other is thinking or doing at times is a natural fit for playing sports — or having inside jokes — together.
Maddi, older by four minutes, has that edge. Abbi, though, is slightly taller.
“Growing up, I was always taller,” Maddi said. “It was a sad day when she was finally taller than me.”
A competitive nature between the two also translates well to training. Competitiveness is something they say they learned from their parents, Kellie and John, even during family board games.
Maddi says the sisters push each other to be their best, but know which buttons not to press too hard.
“We know how far we can push each other before you need that encouragement and positiveness,” Maddi said. “I know what I can say to her to get her going, or what I need to say to her to get her out of her head.
“It’s something that I want to hear, so it’s probably something that she would also want to hear.”
That connection is something they could not give up when considering where to play college volleyball.
The two could have further explored opportunities to play basketball, but it’s unlikely they would be able join the same team. With each playing different positions in volleyball, a rebuilding program at Division III North Central was the perfect fit.
Maddi said they got the inspiration to play together at the next level after attending a volleyball camp at Iowa State. They spoke with a coach who also had a twin, who said her biggest regret was not playing college volleyball with her twin on the same team.
“After college, we are going to be going our separate ways, so we want to spend as much time as we can playing with each other,” Maddi said. “I think going to the same college was in our best interest and we thought that it would be the most comfortable thing for us.”
Maddi struggled to explain what it meant that their volleyball bond will continue after high school.
“It’s special, the feeling that you always have somebody that knows what you’re going through, but also understands you as a person," she said.
Abbi said volleyball clicked as their primary sport during their junior season.
“We still had a lot of room for improvement and room to grow,” Abbi said.
The large participation numbers at Geneseo made playing varsity as freshmen not an option, but the two have been varsity contributors the last three years, helping the team finish third in their first year joining the Big 6 last season.
Geneseo coach Casey Komel, in her sixth year with the varsity, has watched the Barickmans blossom. Whether it’s being their coach, seeing them on the home basketball court as Geneseo’s official scorekeeper or crossing paths as a teacher in the hallways, Komel is very familiar with how much they’ve meant to the school as student-athletes.
“I don’t think there’s a girls program in this school that doesn’t wish they had them in their program. If they have them, they’re grateful for it,” she said. “They are the athlete that every coach wants to coach, and every teammate wants to have on their team.”
Being productive in three sports starts with the effort they put in outside of practice. Although volleyball and track seasons overlap, they plan to do both once again.
Komel likened the Barickman's work habits to those of professional athletes.
“You see a little bit of what they do to prep,” Komel said of the pros. “They all have the outside work, the workouts, what they’re putting in their bodies, the accountability that they have for their teammates. I don’t know how many people have watched The Last Dance, but Michael Jordan held his team accountable. And these girls do all of those things.
“The fact that they’ve been in our program for four years has been like the luckiest thing we could have gotten, because they do all the things you could ask an athlete to do, and on top of it, they have skill.”
Not relying on their talent or size alone, the Barickmans continued to work at getting better.
“They could have easily just sat back and been good,” Komel said, “but they have elevated their level, and so that’s made the entire team, any team that they’ve been a part of, elevate as well.”
“You have the opportunities that you do because of the work you put in,” Abbi said.
The level of trust between the sisters is something that Komel believes spreads throughout the entire team.
Maddi’s feelings on this year’s team align with that theory.
“There’s just a calmness that a lot of us have that there hasn’t necessarily been in some of the teams in the past,” she said. “A lot of us understand the game and we understand when we need to tone it down and when we need to go after it.”
Without a postseason in this altered year, finishing toward the top or at the top of the Big 6 is a main goal for the girls, outside of staying grateful they can take the court for Geneseo at all this year.
Komel can get emotional when talking about the current senior class that the Barickmans are a part of. Outside of coaching in the high school season, she makes an effort to watch her club players play whenever she can.
“I’ve watched this group since sixth or seventh grade,” she said. “It’s been a long, long time. So the fact that we get to play this year is really great.”
Komel points to underclassmen and middle schoolers that look up to Barickmans as another sign of their impact off the court.
“Everyone looks up to them. Both of them are captains this year and the team votes on captains, so I think that says a lot,” she said. “Because of the way they treat each other and their coaches and their teammates, people listen when they do have something to say.
They are humble in their positions, leading by example and being figures others want to listen to.
“I think they hold themselves so well and they’re so respectful to everybody,” Komel said. “They encourage their teammates and their classmates to be their best, too. I think they are very well-respected and very well-liked throughout the entire district.
“These are girls that you don’t forget, and you don’t want to.”