Illinois Pacesetters: Barickman twins elevate Geneseo volleyball program

“The fact that they’ve been in our program for four years has been like the luckiest thing we could have gotten, because they do all the things you could ask an athlete to do, and on top of it, they have skill.”

Not relying on their talent or size alone, the Barickmans continued to work at getting better.

“They could have easily just sat back and been good,” Komel said, “but they have elevated their level, and so that’s made the entire team, any team that they’ve been a part of, elevate as well.”

“You have the opportunities that you do because of the work you put in,” Abbi said.

The level of trust between the sisters is something that Komel believes spreads throughout the entire team.

Maddi’s feelings on this year’s team align with that theory.

“There’s just a calmness that a lot of us have that there hasn’t necessarily been in some of the teams in the past,” she said. “A lot of us understand the game and we understand when we need to tone it down and when we need to go after it.”