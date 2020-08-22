Iowa area volleyball outlook: Teams, individuals to watch

Teams to watch
Clinton Prince of Peace: Second place in the Tri-Rivers East Division last year, Prince of Peace seeks to continue its ascension with everybody returning. Senior Anabel Blount and junior Lilly Isenhour teamed for 522 kills and 471 digs while setter Isabel Hansen averaged more than six assists per set for the Irish, who lost in the regional semifinal round to Lisbon last year. Prince of Peace has made steady improvement each season, going from no wins in 2017 to 13 in 2018 and a winning record last fall at 22-17.
West Liberty: The Comets won 31 matches, took the River Valley Conference South Division and dropped a five setter to Mount Vernon in the Class 3A state quarterfinals last year. West Liberty has a dynamic duo back on the outside with Drake recruit Macy Daufeldt and senior Martha Pace. Daufeldt recorded 480 kills and a hitting efficiency of nearly .400 last year while Pace pounded 382 kills and a .418 efficiency. Middles Isabel Morrison and Averi Goodale return along with libero Monica Morales whose 455 digs were second most in state last year by a freshman. Sophomore Brooklyn Buysee replaces Morgan Peterson at setter.
Wilton: Coming off a 35-win season and back-to-back trips to the state tournament, Wilton has plenty of reason for optimism. Kelsey Drake and Ella Caffery are back for their junior seasons after combining for 714 kills, 897 assists and 112 service aces last year. Brenda Grunder's club also returns libero Mallory Lange, outside Alexa Garvin, defensive specialists Peyton Souhrada and Taylor Drayfahl along with middle Joann Martin and outside Olivia Oveson. Wilton also added a transfer in middle Carly Puffer, who had 177 kills and 81 blocks as a sophomore for Tipton last year. "We will bring some big swings and big blocks at the net," Grunder said. "We want to hang our hat on defense."
Players to watch
Ella Caffery, Wilton, jr., S/MH: Tallied 5.3 assists, 3.3 kills and 2.7 digs per set and was named to River Valley Conference's Elite team. Has 1,313 assists in two seasons.
Macy Daufeldt, West Liberty, jr., OH: An all-stater and two-time Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa first-team selection, she has amassed 812 kills in two seasons. She also averaged more than 3.1 digs per set.
Sydney Dennis, North Cedar, sr., S: Second team all-Eastern Iowa last year, Dennis committed to Iowa as a freshman. She averaged 6.8 assists and served at a 97% clip with 41 aces last year.
Kylee Sanders, Louisa-Muscatine, sr., MH: All-state in basketball and softball in the past six months, Sanders comes off a junior season in which she averaged 3.8 kills per set and recorded 89 blocks.
Addy Widel, Calamus-Wheatland, jr., OH: Honorable mention all-Tri Rivers, Widel is one of four starters back for the Warriors. She was the team leader in blocks and second in aces as a sophomore.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
