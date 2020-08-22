Iowa area volleyball outlook: Teams, individuals to watch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teams to watch

Clinton Prince of Peace: Second place in the Tri-Rivers East Division last year, Prince of Peace seeks to continue its ascension with everybody returning. Senior Anabel Blount and junior Lilly Isenhour teamed for 522 kills and 471 digs while setter Isabel Hansen averaged more than six assists per set for the Irish, who lost in the regional semifinal round to Lisbon last year. Prince of Peace has made steady improvement each season, going from no wins in 2017 to 13 in 2018 and a winning record last fall at 22-17.

West Liberty: The Comets won 31 matches, took the River Valley Conference South Division and dropped a five setter to Mount Vernon in the Class 3A state quarterfinals last year. West Liberty has a dynamic duo back on the outside with Drake recruit Macy Daufeldt and senior Martha Pace. Daufeldt recorded 480 kills and a hitting efficiency of nearly .400 last year while Pace pounded 382 kills and a .418 efficiency. Middles Isabel Morrison and Averi Goodale return along with libero Monica Morales whose 455 digs were second most in state last year by a freshman. Sophomore Brooklyn Buysee replaces Morgan Peterson at setter.