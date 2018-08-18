Five teams to watch
Calamus-Wheatland: The Warriors won only seven matches last season, but coach Mackenzie Bruns has almost her entire front row back, including one of the Tri-Rivers Conference's best setters in Sammie Flagel. Hannah Tack, Alyssa Koch, Kaylie Wilhelm, Grace Elvert and Hannah Anderson will see considerable playing time in the front. The question for Cal-Wheat is rebuilding its defense in the back row. "Our team chemistry is at an all-time high," Bruns said. "For the first time since coaching at this school, the girls are really meshing well together and supporting one another."
Camanche: Coming off a 32-win season, one that ended to state qualifier Dyersville Beckman in the regional semifinal, Camanche is poised for another strong season this fall. Ranked ninth in Class 3A, the Indians graduated only two seniors from their rotation in Lea Lefebure and Marly Bussa. Second team all-stater Madi Parson was among the top attackers in the River Valley Conference at 3.6 kills per set and a .336 hitting efficiency. She also was among the team's top blockers. Setter Hanna Nissen is back, too.
North Cedar: Sophomore setter/defensive specialist Sydney Dennis and senior outside Nicole Sander lead the Knights, who were 22-16 a year ago. Dennis averaged 5.75 assists and nearly three digs per set as a freshman. Sander will have to take on a larger offensive role with the graduation of Darby Hawtrey and Darian Gray. Katie Thompson and Erica Jones return after seeing court time last season. "Our strength is our raw athletic ability and work ethic," coach Traci Smith said. "Our concern will be finding the right combination on the court and finding the way to get the girls to play together."
Tipton: The Tigers return every starter from last season's Class 3A state tournament squad and have several newcomers pushing for playing time. Utah recruit and all-stater Sommer Daniel is the catalyst for the Tigers, who won 32 matches in 2017. The setter and outside hitter averaged 4 kills, 4 assists and more than 2.2 digs per set. Tipton saw its season end in straight sets to Osage. "The competition in our gym is high," said coach Amy Calonder, whose team is ranked second in 3A. "We made our first trip to the state tournament in school history last year. We are not settling for that. We want more, and we feel that the best is yet to come this season."
Wilton: Coach Brenda Grunder's team won the River Valley Conference tournament title last season but saw its quest for a state tournament bid end in the regional final. The Beavers return a large chunk of that team, led by Western Illinois recruit Aubrey Putman (4.5 kills per set, 3.4 digs per set) and fellow senior Kortney Drake (RVC Elite team choice). Wilton has a trio of freshmen — Ella Caffrey, Alexa Garvin and Kelsey Drake — vying for playing time. "They are very determined to compete every night," Grunder said. "They've set high goals, see the floor well, good reactions to the ball and a strong attack and block."
Five area players to watch
Macy Akers, sr., West Liberty: Coming off an injury during softball season, Akers is among the top liberos in the state. She averaged more than 6.4 digs per set as a junior.
Kamryn Meyer, sr., Durant: She is the leader behind a very strong senior class for the Wildcats. Meyer blasted more than 3.2 kills and almost 3 digs per set in 2017.
Giana Michels, sr., Bellevue: The libero has very good footwork and reacts well to the ball. She averaged almost five digs per set while serving at a 97.2 percent efficiency.
Teona Richman, sr., Bellevue Marquette: Averaged nearly 2.5 kills and 3 digs per set for a 19-win team last fall. She was 277 of 286 serving with 32 service aces.
Sadie Zaruba, sr., Easton Valley: The middle hitter, a returning first team all-Tri Rivers performer, served at a 95-percent clip and averaged more than two digs per set.
Key dates
Sept. 11 — Central DeWitt at Maquoketa
Sept. 18 — Wilton at Tipton
Oct. 4 — Camanche at Tipton; Bellevue Marquette at Calamus-Wheatland
Oct. 29 — Class 3A/4A regional finals
Oct. 30 — Class 1A/2A regional finals
Nov. 6-9 — State tournament at Cedar Rapids