Iowa area volleyball outlook
110420-qc-spt-state-volleyball-081

Wilton's Kelsey Drake (1) and teammates celebrate a point scored against Dike-New Hartford during the Class 2A state semifinal volleyball match at Alliant Energy PowerHouse last November. The Beavers return every starter from last year's 33-4 squad.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Three teams to watch

Maquoketa: The Cardinals are coming off a 14-15 season, but return a strong nucleus in what is their final season in the Wamac. Maquoketa has a pair of 6-footers returning in Carley Davis (55 kills, 52 blocks) and Jackie Miller (91 kills, 41 blocks) along with setter Tenley Cavanagh, who had nearly 500 assists and a team-high 45 aces last year. Maquoketa will have replace its top back row player from 2020 in Addie Bowman.

West Liberty: Coach Ruben Galvan's team will be among the top 10 teams in Class 3A to start the year. All-state outside hitter and Drake recruit Macy Daufeldt has 1,172 career kills going into her senior campaign. The Comets have a proven setter returning in Brooklyn Buysse and junior Monica Morales is back to anchor the back row. Martha Pace, the team's second go-to attacker a year ago, has graduated. Look for freshman Sophie Buysse, a 5-foot-7 outside, to play a pivotal role. West Liberty was 26-7 and lost to Assumption in the regional final a season ago.

Wilton: The Beavers have everything to be among the state's elite -- talent, experience and depth. Coach Brenda Grunder's team returns every starter from last year's 33-win season that culminated with a Class 2A state semifinal appearance. Kelsey Drake and Carly Puffer combined for almost eight kills per set and Ella Caffery, a Northwest Missouri State recruit, is the team's facilitator for a fourth straight season. While this has a chance to be the best team Wilton has fielded, 2A is the deepest class in the state. Defending champion Dike-New Hartford, state semifinalist Denver and traditional power Western Christian will field strong squads while Osage and Carroll Kuemper have dropped down to 2A.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

