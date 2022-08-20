Iowa area volleyball outlook

Three teams to watch

Maquoketa: The Cardinals were 12-22 a year ago, but they've moved from the rugged Wamac into the River Valley Conference this season. New head coach Alison Fullerton has two starters returning in senior outside Mikaela Burken (121 kills, 150 digs) and junior outside Carley Cavanagh (57 kills, 18 aces). It has several girls on the roster who were part of a 24-win softball team this summer.

Tipton: The Tigers were near the bottom of the River Valley Conference South Division and won only nine matches last season, but they didn't have a senior on the roster. First team all-conference outside Avary Calonder and sophomore outside Kaylee Pelzer lead the way after teaming for nearly 300 kills a year ago. Middles Emma Hartman and Grace Hodges return as well along with junior libero Carly Langenberg. Setter and right side Paycee Sorgenfrey is a freshman to keep an eye on.

West Liberty: Doubt the Comets at your own peril. Yes, the state co-player of the year and Iowa's kills leader Macy Daufeldt has graduated. Still, West Liberty has plenty of talent returning from last year's Class 3A state runner-up team. Sophomore Sophie Buysse (214 kills, 352 digs), senior Brooklyn Buysse (1,016 assists) and senior Monica Morales (662 digs, 59 aces) are back from a 39-5 squad along with senior defensive specialist Rylee Goodale, sophomore right side Ava Morrison and junior middle Maelyn Wainwright. West Liberty figures to be at the top of the River Valley Conference and a state contender again in 3A.

Three players to watch

Emily Boeckmann, jr., Calamus-Wheatland: She earned Tri-Rivers Conference accolades after leading the Warriors in kills (143) and digs (256) a year ago. She is one of six players returning for Cal-Wheat which saw extended playing time last season.

Taylor Drayfahl, sr., Wilton: The Beavers lost a very deep and talented senior class from their state tournament team. Drayfahl, coming off an all-state softball season, is one of the few players returning who saw court time, compiling 148 digs and was among the team leaders with 41 service aces.

Alyssa Fowler, sr., Northeast: The 5-foot-11 Fowler earned first team all-River Valley Conference North Division honors last year after compiling 122 kills, a .239 hitting efficiency and a team-high 76 blocks. Fowler also served at a 91% clip for the Rebels.

— Compiled by Matt Coss