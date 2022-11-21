Iowa continues dominance against Illinois in senior all-star match

Sherrard’s McKenna Blackwell knew Illinois was in for a challenge against Iowa in the Senior All-Star volleyball match, but that was a secondary concern.

The fact that the Tigers had three players on the 10-person roster (Blackwell, Lauren Copeland and Kelsey Hutchins) was impressive enough to wipe out thoughts of a final score.

“It felt really good to know I was playing with all these girls from Rock Island and Moline,” Blackwell said. “We are from the small town of Sherrard, but we had three girls in there. It was a fantastic experience.”

Iowa improved to 8-0 in the event with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-10 sweep Monday at Beyond the Baseline, but Blackwell tallied five kills and a block and Hutchins added four kills.

“Everyone played fantastic, I mean, coming in here we were kind of nervous because (Iowa’s) height was basically all over 6-foot, and here we are at most 5-foot-10, but everyone performed at their best," Blackwell said.

“We knew coming in that (Iowa) was full of state champions or people that went to state, so we just wanted to give it our all and we did.”

Moline’s Caylee Brandes led Illinois with six kills and two blocks.

“It feels good to represent Moline volleyball one last time, even though saying that is sad,” Brandes said. “A majority of my club teammates were here tonight and so it was awesome to play with and against them. It’s a fun atmosphere.”

Each girl wanted to win, but the score of the match wasn’t the top priority.

A majority of the athletes on each side of the net knew each other well, and the friendly trash talk between each point, dancing between the sets and pictures after the match displayed how close the seniors were off of the court.

“It’s heartwarming to play in this game, with girls I’ve played against for years,” Assumption’s Ava Schubert said. “I just really enjoyed the moment. There was no stress and everyone was just having fun. It was pretty good.”

Schubert might not have been stressed, but she was competitive. The Tennessee Tech volleyball commit recorded a team-high 11 kills and added three blocks to lead Iowa to large leads in each set.

“A lot of kills and a couple big blocks are some memories I’ll have of this game,” Schubert said. “But no, I got to compete against a lot of really good players and that’s what I’ll remember most.

“I knew Iowa was undefeated and keeping it that way is awesome. That’s what we wanted to do. I’m very happy that Iowa is 8-0.”

Pleasant Valley also had three members (Izzy VanDeWiele, Chloe Cline, Siena Roethler) and each made an impact for Iowa.

The 6-foot-5 VanDeWiele caused the most trouble for Illinois with seven kills, four blocks and two aces.

Schubert and VanDeWiele powered Iowa to a 9-0 lead in the first set before cruising to a 25-14 victory.

Illinois cut the Iowa lead to 9-5 in the second set when Blackwell hit a kill so hard that it ricocheted off an Iowa player and got stuck on a pipe 15-feet up on the wall of the gym, but that was all that went Illinois’ way.

Iowa responded with a 14-3 run to close any doubts of a competitive set. The match ended in the third set after Clinton’s Makayla Howard took over and ended the match with seven kills and two aces.

The girls hadn’t practiced together long, but mistakes were limited Monday night.

“We had just one practice together and we had to practice with Illinois, so we didn’t get much time alone,” Schubert said. “We just had to figure it out, but it is what we do. We are here playing volleyball, that’s what we have all grown up doing.”

Whether Monday was the final time a senior would put on the volleyball uniform competitively or not, the thankfulness of the event was clear.

“Ending my high school career here with a bunch of amazing athletes, and people in general, is a great way to go out in the Quad-Cities," Schubert said.