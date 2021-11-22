Iowa continues dominance in Senior All-Star volleyball match

"It was fun to do something different, try new things," she said. "It took me a little bit to get warmed up to it, but it was fun."

Illinois was competitive throughout the match. It struggled closing out sets.

Iowa used a 5-1 flurry late in the first set to seize control. It broke free from a 19-17 score in the second set with six of the last seven points.

Illinois had four set points in the third set, but Iowa erased a 24-19 deficit with seven consecutive points to close out the match.

"I don't know if it was because we were tired or got confused with things," Moline's Ella Ramsay said. "I felt for the most part we stayed composed and played a lot better than we thought we would.

"It was just fun to put on those knee pads and shoes one more time for high school."

It was a night reserved for forming friendships, rekindling old ones and making memories.

Besides a volleyball match that lasted around 90 minutes, there was a dance off between sets. That ended in a draw.

Afterward, the sides came together and posed for photographs.