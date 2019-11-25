Iowa frolics to another victory in all-star match

At first, Ilah Perez Johnson thought her teammates were joking.
The Pleasant Valley senior attacking player heard that her Iowa All-Star teammates wanted her to take up the setter's position in the third set of Monday's Iowa vs. Illinois High School All-Star volleyball match.
"We said that once we hit 15 points in the third set, we said Ilah is going to set," Davenport North's Bailey Ortega said. "She did and she did an amazing job.”
Perez Johnson showed that she could adapt quickly, racking up six assists during the last part of the third set.
Her efforts at the setter's position were part of Iowa defeat of Illinois in straight sets, 25-15, 25-22, 25-21 at St. Ambrose's Lee Lohman Arena. Iowa has won all five of these events since it began in 2015.
Perez Johnson also put up more conventional numbers, leading both teams with eight kills. She also had two aces and reached double figures in digs.
But it was playing setter for such big Iowa hitters as Emma Powell, Kylie Welch, Justyus Jackson, Claudia Johnson and teammates Erica Brohm and Sara Hoskins that had Perez Johnson intrigued.
“I just wanted to try it out. I think I have decent hands,” Perez Johnson added with a laugh. “But I also have never set before so it was an interesting experience. It is hard to be a setter, trying to run around and get in position. I am really appreciative of setters now after going through that.”
If there was one place to try and experiment with different rotations and positions, it would be an exhibition match. But Perez Johnson said the best part was finally being on the same side as so many all-conference players.
“Always playing against them was so hard, so ‘Yay’ I finally get to play on their side,” she said. “It was really exciting to see how talented our whole team is.”
Despite missing the team practice for the event, Perez Johnson was in the flow of the match from the beginning. She did most of her damage in the second and third sets. She had three kills in the second and third set and her strong serving in the second set help Iowa rally from a 12-9 deficit. Her setting in third set came at a key point as Illinois had rallied to cut an early Iowa lead to 16-14. But Perez Johnson set up shots for Powell, Kendall McNaull, Jackson and Welch to help the Iowa side hold on.
While Perez helped close out the match with her setting, Ortega along with Clinton’s Brooke Mulholland kept things running smooth for the Iowa for the majority of the match. Both finished with double-digit assists.
“They were the reason that I had a good night (attacking),” Perez Johnson said of Ortega and Mulholland’s setting.
Ortega was just glad to be dishing out assists to Iowa’s strong front line instead of trying to stop it.
“They are all amazing. I just had to throw the ball up somewhere and it would be a kill,” Ortega said. “It was insane, the communication between everybody was amped. It was awesome.”
Illinois did put a strong fight in all three sets and the team was led by the Orion attacking duo of Mackenzie Grafton and Sarah Jacobsen. Grafton led Illinois with seven kills and two aces while Jacobsen added six kills.
When Illinois grabbed its only sustained led of the match in the second set, it was because of Jacobsen and Grafton’s play at the net. Rock Island’s Raghen Walker and Moline’s Kamara Dickerson also had strong matches at the net as each recorded three blocks. Mercer County’s Karli Stineman chipped in four kills as well.
But ultimately it was Iowa’s talented front line that was a little too much for the Illinois side. Although only an exhibition, Ortega said the Iowa team wanted the win.
“We came in saying we can’t end up being the 4-1 team and we were able to pull through,” she said.