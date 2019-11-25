Iowa frolics to another victory in all-star match

If there was one place to try and experiment with different rotations and positions, it would be an exhibition match. But Perez Johnson said the best part was finally being on the same side as so many all-conference players.

“Always playing against them was so hard, so ‘Yay’ I finally get to play on their side,” she said. “It was really exciting to see how talented our whole team is.”

Despite missing the team practice for the event, Perez Johnson was in the flow of the match from the beginning. She did most of her damage in the second and third sets. She had three kills in the second and third set and her strong serving in the second set help Iowa rally from a 12-9 deficit. Her setting in third set came at a key point as Illinois had rallied to cut an early Iowa lead to 16-14. But Perez Johnson set up shots for Powell, Kendall McNaull, Jackson and Welch to help the Iowa side hold on.

While Perez helped close out the match with her setting, Ortega along with Clinton’s Brooke Mulholland kept things running smooth for the Iowa for the majority of the match. Both finished with double-digit assists.

“They were the reason that I had a good night (attacking),” Perez Johnson said of Ortega and Mulholland’s setting.