Quickly and efficiently.

That was how the Pleasant Valley High School volleyball team handled Davenport North Tuesday evening at the PV gym.

With Class 5A’s 7th-ranked squad fighting hard for each point and diving all over the court to dig North hits, the Spartans cruised to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-14 sweep in Mississippi Athletic Conference action.

Each set took just 19 minutes to complete.

“They’re well-coached and a super-strong team especially attacking and blocking,” said North coach Melissa Kurth after her club dropped to 5-9, 2-2 in MAC action. “They passed well and also were strong in serve-receive.”

That about summed it up as the 14-2 Spartans moved to 4-0 in league play and retained a share of the MAC lead with North Scott (11-2, 4-0 MAC), a straight-sets winner over Davenport West on Tuesday at The Pit.

Tuesday marked the second straight MAC home match in which the Spartans have taken care of business in straight sets.

“I think it’s good at the beginning of the season to get these sets done quickly,” said junior setter Lauren Brohm, who controlled things at the net. “It teaches us to push through fast; you don’t want to keep going through sets.

“Obviously we’ll have some more competitive teams where we will have longer sets, but it’s important to get in the habit of getting them done quickly and efficiently so we’re not wasting energy.”

There wasn’t much wasted effort Tuesday as Brohm logged 28 assists and spread the ball around nicely to her talented hitters. Freshman outside hitter Mazie Sweers led the Spartans with 12 kills, sophomore right side Isabelle Kremer added eight and sophomore outside Maren Ouellette had seven kills.

“It is nice that we’re able to come in and take care of business and play how I know we can play,” said PV coach Amber Hall of the two home early-season sweeps of North and Bettendorf.

Pleasant Valley showed plenty of moxie as well with players giving up their bodies to save balls and make fantastic digs that led to a number of points. Senior libero Molly Albrecht came up with 14 digs and Sweers posted eight.

North, rebuilding under Kurth, got the Spartans’ attention early on in the match. The Wildcats jumped out to a 6-3 lead thanks to a pair of Addison Miller kills and a nice roof from Jayla Davis.

“We struggled a little bit with communication starting out; that’s been a big thing for us,” said Brohm. “When we start communicating, everything just gets so much better.

“We don’t panic at the beginning because we just know we have to communicate and we’ll be fine from there.”

Fine they were. Sweers got the Spartans on track with a pair of aces as she rattled off five straight service points to give the hosts a lead they never lost. Junior Stella Smith had a block and a kill in that run.

In the next service rotation, Smith delivered a pair of aces and Ouellette showed her powerful hitting skills as she smacked two kills that gave PV a 13-8 lead.

In the first set alone, the Spartans recorded six aces as they delivered 10 in the match.

“I thought North had some really good serves, too,” said Hall. “I thought both teams did a really good job of having those aggressive serves. … I was pleased with our serve-receive so we could actually still stay in system when receiving a tough serve.”

PV had runs of six points in all three sets and only gave North one run of five points.

“Our strengths are serve-receive and serving and defense and they just didn’t show tonight,” said Kurth, a former North player. “That’s because they are a super-strong team that turned our strengths into weaknesses pretty quickly.”

The Wildcats’ biggest run of five points came early in the third set when they went up 5-2 on kills by Chloe Baez (eight for the match to go with two blocks), Makenna Posten and Addison Miller (who led North with 10 kills).

“I thought North had some really good spurts of putting things together that challenged us and that’s what we want,” said PV’s Hall. “We want to make sure that we’re working through things and working on our communication and our consistency.

“I was proud of how we kept our cool and pushed through and played hard.”

Pleasant Valley 25-25-25, Davenport North 14-14-14

Kills -- DN: Addison Miller 10, Chloe Baez 8; PV: Mazie Sweers 12, Isabelle Kremer 8, Maren Ouellette 7

Blocks – DN: Baez 2; PV: Stella Smith 1

Assists -- DN: Hope Clark 14, Makenna Posten 4; PV: Lauren Brohm 28, Carsyn Kelley 5

Digs -- DN: Molly Kemp 6, Miller 5, Zelly Muhammad 4; PV: Molly Albrecht 14, Sweers 8, Abbie Staats 4

Aces -- DN: Posten 1; PV: Addi Allaman 5, Sweers 3, Smith 1

Records – PV 14-2, 4-0 MAC; Davenport North 5-9, 2-2 MAC

Sophomore score: PV defeated North 25-21, 25-4, 25-17

JV score: PV defeated North 25-11, 25-7