Iowa regional volleyball outlook

Overview: Western Dubuque has won six of its last seven matches. The only loss in that stretch was to Iowa City Liberty. Clinton did beat Western Dubuque in three sets at the North Scott Invitational earlier this year. The River Queens will face the winner of Dubuque Wahlert and Central DeWitt in the regional semifinals. Clinton clipped Wahlert 22-20, 16-21, 24-22 at its home invitational.