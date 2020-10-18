Iowa regional volleyball outlook

Class 5A
Region 7
Favorite: No. 6 Iowa City Liberty (20-2)
Top challengers: No. 11 Bettendorf (11-6); Cedar Rapids Kennedy (15-15)
Overview: Iowa City Liberty swept Class 4A top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier on Saturday and was a state tournament qualifier last season. Bettendorf won its home invitational recently, but has lost libero Riley Deere for the season with injury. Bettendorf plays host to Kennedy in the regional semifinal. The Bulldogs beat the Cougars 21-15, 18-21, 15-12 on Aug. 27 at the MAC-MVC Challenge.
Region 8
Favorite: No. 4 Pleasant Valley (18-1)
Top challengers: No. 14 Muscatine (13-12); Davenport North (5-16)
Overview: PV, a state semifinalist last season and conference champion this fall, awaits the winner of North and Davenport Central in the regional semifinal. Muscatine and Davenport West are on the opposite side of the draw. PV has swept every team in this region this season. Junior setter Kora Ruff has 509 assists, fifth most in 5A this season.
Class 4A
Region 7
Favorite: No. 5 Western Dubuque (22-10)
Top challengers: No. 12 Clinton (17-12); Dubuque Wahlert (5-17)
Overview: Western Dubuque has won six of its last seven matches. The only loss in that stretch was to Iowa City Liberty. Clinton did beat Western Dubuque in three sets at the North Scott Invitational earlier this year. The River Queens will face the winner of Dubuque Wahlert and Central DeWitt in the regional semifinals. Clinton clipped Wahlert 22-20, 16-21, 24-22 at its home invitational.
Region 8
Favorite: No. 4 North Scott (20-4)
Top challengers: Burlington (17-7); Mount Pleasant (14-16)
Overview: The only ranked team in this region, North Scott eyes back-to-back trips to the state tournament. It will face Keokuk or Fairfield in the regional semifinal at home. Burlington is North Scott's likely foe in the regional final. The Grayhounds have best-of-three wins over Bettendorf and Muscatine recently. The Lancers' Ella McLaughlin and Grace Graham have teamed for 342 kills this year.
Class 3A
Region 8
Favorite: No. 6 Assumption (19-2)
Top challengers: No. 9 West Liberty (24-6); West Burlington (18-4)
Overview: Just like softball, Assumption and West Liberty appear on a collision course in the regional final. The Knights tied for second place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with North Scott at 7-1 while West Liberty beat Wilton for the River Valley Conference tournament title last week. The other three teams in West Liberty's half of the draw are a combined 59-17. Assumption's A.J. Schubert leads MAC with 242 kills.
Class 2A
Region 8
Favorite: No. 2 Wilton (29-3)
Top challenger: No. 14 West Branch (18-12)
Overview: All three of Wilton's losses are to state-ranked teams in higher classifications — West Liberty (3A), Western Dubuque (4A) and Iowa City Liberty (5A). Looking for a third straight state tournament trip, Wilton opens with Louisa-Muscatine (8-5) on Wednesday. The Beavers have taken all five sets this season from West Branch, the top team in the lower half of the bracket.
Class 1A
Region 7
Favorite: No. 5 Springville (24-4)
Top challengers: Belle Plaine (23-8); Clinton Prince of Peace (18-9)
Overview: Prince of Peace and Easton Valley could meet in a regional quarterfinal Wednesday. The Irish, second to Lisbon in the Tri-Rivers East Division, needed five sets to beat the River Hawks during the regular season. Springville likely awaits that winner in the semifinal round. The Orioles finished second to Lisbon at the Tri-Rivers Conference tournament.
-- Compiled by Matt Coss
