Iowa Select 17U volleyball team captures first national championship

The Iowa Select Volleyball Club's 17-and-under Mizuno squad never won a tournament during the regular season. It placed sixth at regionals and needed some help to even earn a bid into the national tournament.

Once the Davenport-based club secured its spot into nationals, it capitalized on its opportunity in an enormous way.

The team, comprised mostly of players from the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Western Big 6 Conference, capped an 11-0 tournament with a USA Volleyball national championship Monday in Indianapolis.

“It really hasn’t hit me yet,” defensive specialist and Pleasant Valley senior-to-be Karin Fowler said. “It feels like it was all just a big dream.”

Monmouth College head coach Emily Butler is the team’s head coach. She is assisted by former Augustana College assistant Kylie Williams.

Ten of the 11 girls on the roster will be seniors this fall along with junior-to-be Emma Schermerhorn of North Scott.

Fowler, Maura Peters, Emily Goodpaster and Isabelle Van De Wiele attend school at Pleasant Valley while three members are from Moline in defensive specialist Megan DePoorter, Gigi Tertipes and Caylee Brandes.

Davenport Central’s Delaney Graves and Sherrard’s McKenna Blackwell were prominent front row attackers and Assumption standout A.J. Schubert joined the team for the national tournament.

“Most of us have been playing together for a few years now,” DePoorter said. “We’ve all been friends for longer than we’ve been playing together. We had a few new girls to our team this year, but we were all bought into each other.”

Mizuno 17U wasn’t initially qualified to play in the "bid-only" national tournament after placing sixth at regionals.

There are a certain number of bids given for each division and region, but teams can earn bids from competing in other tournaments. With several of the teams in its region achieving that, a spot trickled down to Mizuno.

“We didn’t learn until late May we got in,” Fowler said.

Competing in the U17 American Division, Iowa Select never dropped a match in Indianapolis. It won 22 of the 26 sets it played in the tournament.

"I knew we would do pretty well and we would be able to hold our ground, but I didn't think we would go undefeated," DePoorter admitted.

It was the first national title for the club and the first for any Quad-City area based club team.

In Monday's championship, the Mizuno team defeated the Northern Kentucky Volleyball Club, 25-23, 16-25, 15-5.

"Once we got to point 10 and were ahead by five, I had a gut feeling we were going to win this thing," DePoorter said. "I started to get chills on the court.

"It was one of the best feelings, very indescribable. We were so proud of each other since we never won a tournament the whole season. To win nationals, it was amazing."

Fowler completed her fourth season with Iowa Select. DePoorter has been with the club since she was 12.

"We've kind of been mismatched throughout the years, but this was finally the group that seemed to click the best together," Fowler said. "In prior years, we focused mainly on winning. This year, we really wanted to prioritize the chemistry as a team and emphasis that family aspect which is our club motto."

Iowa Select qualified all its age groups from 11-18 into USA Volleyball's National Championships this season, just one of 32 clubs nationwide to achieve that feat.

Fowler and DePoorter said it gives each of them some momentum heading into their respective high school seasons this fall.

"It instills a lot of confidence in me and what I'm capable of doing," Fowler said. "If I have an off day, I can just remember what level I can play at and I am capable of this level of play."

DePoorter is expected to take on an expanded role for the Maroons.

"It definitely changes my confidence level because last year I was a junior and this year being a senior I have to take on a (bigger) leadership role," she said. "Knowing I can play at a higher level really helps me out with the younger girls we have on the team this year."

More than the winning tournament, it will be the lasting relationships that stick with the players.

"I'm going to remember the fun things I did with my teammates, and all the memories we made throughout the whole season," DePoorter said. "We all stuck together for one last tournament and made it our best."