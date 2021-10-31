Iowa state tournament volleyball capsules

Today's matches
Class 5A
Who: No. 2 Pleasant Valley (30-4) vs. No. 7 Ankeny Centennial (30-9)
When: Noon
Where: Court 2, Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday against third-ranked Ankeny or sixth-ranked Urbandale.
Volleys: Centennial is at the state tournament for the eighth time in nine seasons. The Jaguars return five of their six starters from last year's state-qualifying team, but leading attacker Olivia Anderson was lost for the season in September with a knee injury. ... Pleasant Valley is in Cedar Rapids for the third straight season. The Spartans are led by senior setter and Evansville recruit Kora Ruff, who has more than 3,100 career assists and has been an all-tournament team selection the past two years. PV's Chloe Cline, Arra Cottrell and Halle Vice have teamed for more than 1,100 career kills. The Spartans have lost in the semifinal round each of the past two seasons.
Class 4A
Who: No. 2 North Scott (30-4) vs. No. 8 Bondurant-Farrar (32-7)
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Court 2, Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at noon Wednesday against third-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock or sixth-ranked Oskaloosa.
Volleys: Bondurant-Farrar, here for the second time in four years, was the champion of the Raccoon River Conference. Tori Carroll orchestrates the Bluejays' attack with more than 2,400 career assists. Kendall Anderson, a University of Sioux Falls recruit, and Hallie Bedier combine for around 6.3 kills per set. ... North Scott returns six starters from last year's state-qualifying team and is making its third consecutive trip under coach Taryn VanEarwage. Winners of 16 in a row, North Scott is vying for its first state championship since it won the 1985 title under Deb Menke in Class 2A. Senior Ella McLaughlin leads Lancers in kills (3.4) and digs (3.4) per set.
Tuesday's matches
Class 3A
Who: No. 1 Assumption (34-4) vs. No. 8 Des Moines Christian (36-6)
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Court 1, Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday against fourth-ranked West Liberty or fifth-ranked Mount Vernon.
Volleys: This will be the second meeting of the season between these teams. Assumption beat Des Moines Christian 25-22, 25-22 in the quarterfinals of the Shirley Ryan Invitational at Mount Vernon in September. It is the first state tourney trip for the Lions, who have won a school-record 36 matches and have a pair of college commits on their roster in Gardner-Webb recruit Emma Cross (outside) and Iowa prospect Olivia Lombardi (libero). ... Assumption is at state for the fourth straight year and still looking to make its first state final. A.J. Schubert averages 4.3 kills, second most of any player in the 3A field. First team all-conference setter Carly Rolf averages 9.3 assists a set.
Class 3A
Who: No. 4 West Liberty (37-4) vs. No. 5 Mount Vernon (34-12)
When: Noon
Where: Court 1, Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday against top-ranked Assumption or eighth-ranked Des Moines Christian.
Volleys: Despite losing 10 seniors from last year's state runner-up team, Mount Vernon is back here for a fourth straight season. Chloe Meester averages a team-best 3.7 kills per set and University of New Mexico recruit Madeleine Miller registers 9.3 assists per set. The Mustangs have a dozen losses, but half of them are to 4A and 5A state-ranked teams. ... It is the final high school volleyball act for West Liberty outside and Drake recruit Macy Daufeldt, who has amassed 1,500 kills and 1,000 digs for her career. She leads 3A with a 5.9 kills per set and a .489 hitting efficiency. The Comets seek their first state tournament win since finishing runner-up in 2015.
Class 2A
Who: No. 2 Wilton (36-2) vs. No. 9 Osage (28-9)
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Court 2, Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids
At stake: Winner advances to the semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday against third-ranked Western Christian or seventh-ranked Dyersville Beckman.
Volleys: Osage was the 3A state champion a year ago and return four starters from that squad. The Green Devils, winners of nine in a row, rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat fifth-ranked Sumner-Fredericksburg in the regional final. Meredith Street, a UNI recruit, leads Osage with 2.9 kills and 2.9 digs per set. ... Wilton is at state for the fourth straight year with a senior-laden squad led by Kelsey Drake (4.7 kps.), Ella Caffery (9.4 aps.) and Carly Puffer (among 2A leaders in blocks). The Beavers made it to the semifinal round a year ago and is looking to reach a state championship for the first time in program history. Brenda Grunder, in her 36th season, has led Wilton to 675 career wins.